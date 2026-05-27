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UMG and TikTok renew deal to remove unauthorized AI music

ByJolyen

May 27, 2026

UMG and TikTok renew deal to remove unauthorized AI music

Universal Music Group and TikTok have renewed their licensing agreement with a new commitment to remove unauthorized AI-generated music and improve artist and songwriter attribution. The agreement marks a shift after past tensions over copyright, AI music, and how labels and platforms share value with creators.

What the deal says
The companies said they will work together to remove unauthorized AI-generated music from TikTok.
They also said they will further improve attribution for artists and songwriters.

Why it matters
UMG has spent years pressing platforms and AI companies to tighten content moderation and protect human artistry.
The new agreement comes as the music industry faces a flood of AI-generated tracks that can imitate well-known artists and game streaming systems.

Recent tensions
UMG and TikTok clashed in 2024 over AI-generated music and copyright issues, and UMG briefly pulled its catalog from the platform.
That dispute highlighted TikTok’s dependence on major-label licensing as popular songs disappeared from user videos.

Broader industry context
The deal may become a model for how platforms handle AI, intellectual property, and accountability.
It also lands as regulators in Europe and U.S. states push harder on AI-generated content.

TikTok’s artist push
TikTok has also launched TikTok for Artists, an analytics platform meant to help musicians promote their work and give labels more data.
The company is trying to show the music industry that it can drive meaningful revenue for artists and rights holders.

Featured image credits: Plann

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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