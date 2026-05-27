Central Dispatch Ltd Expands Ride.bm Platform with Private Airport Transfers and Bridal Transportation Services in Bermuda

PEMBROKE, Bermuda — Central Dispatch Ltd, a Bermuda-based transportation company operating through Ride.bm, has announced the expansion of its service offerings to include structured private airport transfers and dedicated bridal transportation services. The move comes as Bermuda continues to see steady growth in tourism activity and destination wedding demand, increasing the need for reliable and pre-arranged ground transportation across the island.

According to data released by the Bermuda Tourism Authority, visitor spending reached approximately $550 million in 2025, reflecting continued recovery and growth within the island’s tourism sector. Alongside this trend, demand for coordinated transportation services has increased, particularly among international travelers, corporate visitors, and event planners seeking dependable mobility solutions.

Central Dispatch Ltd stated that the expansion is intended to address these evolving transportation needs through a centralized, technology-enabled platform that supports both advance bookings and real-time dispatch coordination.

“We are seeing a shift in how people expect transportation services to operate, especially in a destination market like Bermuda,” said Neli Outerbridge of Central Dispatch Ltd. “Travelers and businesses are increasingly looking for services that can be arranged in advance, tracked in real time, and delivered consistently. This expansion reflects that shift.”

Private Airport Transfers to Improve Arrival Experience

As part of the expansion, Ride.bm now offers structured private airport transfer services designed to provide a seamless arrival and departure experience for travelers using L.F. Wade International Airport. The service allows passengers to pre-book transportation prior to arrival, reducing uncertainty and wait times upon landing.

Through its airport transfer system, Ride.bm connects passengers with licensed drivers who monitor flight schedules and adjust pickup times accordingly. This approach is intended to accommodate delays or early arrivals without requiring additional coordination from travelers.

The private airport transfer providers Bermuda travellers can access through Ride.bm include services for individuals, families, and business travelers requiring transportation to hotels, residences, or commercial locations across the island. The service also supports return transfers for departing passengers, allowing for advance scheduling based on flight times.

Bookings can be made through the company’s website, via phone, or through direct communication channels. The system is designed to support both one-time bookings and recurring transportation needs for corporate clients.

Bridal Transportation Services for Destination Weddings

In addition to airport transfers, Central Dispatch Ltd has introduced dedicated bridal transportation services tailored to Bermuda’s growing destination wedding market. The island has long been recognized as a preferred location for weddings due to its coastal settings, compact geography, and accessibility from major international markets.

Industry research indicates that the global destination wedding sector continues to expand, with increased demand for coordinated event services, including transportation logistics. Within this context, the availability of pre-arranged, professionally managed transportation has become an important consideration for couples and event planners.

The bridal car hire companies Bermuda wedding planners and couples rely on often require coordinated scheduling across multiple locations, including accommodations, ceremony venues, and reception sites. Ride.bm’s bridal transportation services are designed to support these requirements through structured planning and centralized coordination.

The service includes transportation for wedding parties, guests, and event staff, with options for multi-vehicle arrangements and timed transfers throughout the day. Coordination with venues, hotels, and planners is also supported to help ensure that transportation aligns with event schedules.

Company representatives noted that the goal of the service is to simplify one aspect of wedding planning by offering a single point of coordination for transportation needs.

Technology Integration and Dispatch Operations

Both service expansions are supported by Ride.bm’s existing dispatch infrastructure, which combines traditional taxi coordination with digital booking tools. The platform allows users to schedule rides in advance, track driver locations, and communicate directly with dispatch when needed.

Central Dispatch Ltd stated that maintaining multiple booking channels remains important to ensure accessibility for a broad user base. Customers can arrange transportation through the Ride.bm website, by calling the dispatch center, or through messaging platforms.

The company’s network consists of licensed drivers operating across Bermuda, with coverage extending to key areas including Hamilton, St. George’s, Dockyard, and surrounding parishes. Vehicles are subject to routine inspection requirements, and drivers are required to meet local licensing standards.

The dispatch system is designed to improve coordination between drivers and passengers while supporting efficient route planning and scheduling.

Responding to Changing Transportation Needs

The expansion of private airport transfers and bridal transportation services reflects broader changes in how transportation is booked and managed in regional travel markets. Increasingly, travellers expect services that can be arranged in advance and delivered with predictable timing and clear communication.

In Bermuda, where transportation infrastructure plays a central role in supporting tourism and daily mobility, these expectations are particularly relevant. Businesses, hotels, and event organizers often require dependable transportation arrangements that can accommodate varying schedules and group sizes.

Central Dispatch Ltd indicated that its platform will continue to evolve in response to these needs, with a focus on improving service coordination and maintaining operational reliability.

About Central Dispatch Ltd / Ride.bm

Central Dispatch Ltd, operating as Ride.bm, is a transportation and taxi dispatch company based in Bermuda. The company provides a range of services including airport transfers, bridal transportation, corporate travel coordination, and on-demand taxi dispatch. Through a combination of traditional dispatch operations and digital booking tools, Ride.bm supports residents, visitors, and businesses with island-wide transportation services.