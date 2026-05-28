RxPepsDirect, a Colorado-based telehealth service prescribing compounded peptide therapies, today highlighted its direct-to-pharmacy pricing model for compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide, the same active molecules found in branded GLP-1 medications Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound. Patients can begin treatment with a starter vial of compounded Semaglutide/B12 for $25 or compounded Tirzepatide/B12 for $45, plus a one-time $39 medical visit fee, with the medication cost billed separately by the pharmacy at wholesale.

Branded GLP-1 medications typically cost between $1,000 and $1,200 per month, cash-pay before insurance. The RxPepsDirect model separates the prescribing relationship from the pharmacy transaction: RxPepsDirect providers conduct the telehealth visit and write the prescription, and Optimal Balance Pharmacy, a Texas-licensed 503A compounding pharmacy, fills the prescription and bills the patient directly at pharmacy wholesale pricing. No clinic markup is added to the medication cost.

“Most telehealth GLP-1 services bundle the medication into a monthly subscription that hides the markup,” said Marcus Hansen, CEO at RxPepsDirect. “We made a different choice. The medical visit is $39 once. The pharmacy bills patients at its wholesale rate. Patients can see every vial in the dose ladder priced publicly before they ever start treatment.”

How the Direct-to-Pharmacy Model Works

Patients begin with a telehealth visit through RxPepsDirect, during which a licensed nurse practitioner or physician assistant reviews medical history, screens for contraindications, and writes a patient-specific prescription under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Optimal Balance Pharmacy compounds the medication and ships it directly to the patient. Shipping is billed by the pharmacy and is separate from the medication cost.

Every batch dispensed is independently tested by Eagle Analytical Services, an FDA-registered laboratory in Houston, Texas, for sterility and bacterial endotoxin per USP <85>. Certificates of Analysis are published on each product page.

Pricing Across the Titration Ladder

The standard six-month titration protocol for compounded Semaglutide/B12 begins at $25 for the 1.2mg starter vial in Month 1 and climbs to $108.64 for the 11.2mg maintenance vial in Month 6. Compounded Tirzepatide/B12 begins at $45 for the 12mg starter vial and reaches $247.50 for the 66mg maintenance vial. All vial prices are published on the public product pages, allowing patients to plan the full cost trajectory before beginning treatment.

The pivotal STEP-1 trial reported approximately 14.9 percent mean body weight loss on semaglutide over 68 weeks. The SURMOUNT-1 trial reported 15 to 22 percent mean body weight loss on tirzepatide over 72 weeks. Compounded versions use the same active molecules studied in those trials, prepared by a licensed compounding pharmacy under a patient-specific prescription.

Regulatory Pathway and Safety

Compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide are dispensed under the 503A patient-specific pathway, which was unaffected by the March 2025 end of the FDA enforcement-discretion period for 503B outsourcing facilities. Each prescription is written for an identified individual patient with documented medical need. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved drug products and are not the same as branded Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, or Zepbound.

GLP-1 medications are contraindicated for patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma, MEN2 syndrome, active pancreatitis, or severe gastroparesis. The RxPepsDirect intake includes screening for these conditions, and continued refills require verification of active medical care.

Availability

RxPepsDirect currently serves patients in 32 US states through licensed nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Eligibility is confirmed during the intake process.

About RxPepsDirect

RxPepsDirect is a Denver, Colorado-based telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed providers for compounded peptide therapies, including GLP-1 weight loss medications, muscle growth and recovery peptides, longevity protocols, and other formularies. Prescriptions are dispensed by Optimal Balance Pharmacy, a Texas-licensed 503A compounding pharmacy, with independent batch testing by Eagle Analytical Services. The platform operates on a direct-to-pharmacy model with no clinic markup on medication and no subscription requirement. More information is available at https://www.rxpepsdirect.com .

Learn More

Compounded Semaglutide/B12 pricing and protocol: https://www.rxpepsdirect.com/peptides/weight-loss/semaglutide-b12

Compounded Tirzepatide/B12 pricing and protocol: https://www.rxpepsdirect.com/peptides/weight-loss/tirzepatide-b12

2026 compounded tirzepatide telehealth comparison: https://www.rxpepsdirect.com/learn/best-compounded-tirzepatide-telehealth

Compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide are not FDA-approved drug products and are not the same as branded Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, or Zepbound. Compounded medications are prepared by licensed pharmacies under patient-specific prescriptions. Individual results may vary. This release is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Optimal Balance Pharmacy is licensed to ship compounded medications to patients in 32 US states and DC; telehealth provider licensing varies by state.