ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK RAISES OVER $885,000 AT 2026 HUNGER WALK RUN

It’s a wrap on another successful Hunger Walk Run! Thanks to the support of nearly 4,000 participants, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has raised over $885,000 to date during the 42nd annual event that recently took place at The Home Depot Backyard. The hybrid event generated enough funds to provide the equivalent of 2.6 million meals to benefit area children, families, and seniors facing food insecurity.

“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who took the steps this year to help us in the fight against hunger,” said Kyle Waide , President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “Whether they joined us in-person or through our virtual event, or supported with donations, time, or spirit, each participant made a vital impact. As we continue to navigate challenging times, the support of our community is more important than ever, and we are incredibly grateful for all who showed up in whatever capacity they were able.”

Since its start in 1984, the Hunger Walk Run has raised more than $16 million for hunger relief, enough to provide more than 48 million meals. The 5K event welcomed individuals of all ages and abilities. Participants joined as individuals, families, groups, and teams. The family-friendly event featured music, food vendors, a dedicated Kids Zone, and more.

Donations are still being accepted! For those who weren’t able to attend Hunger Walk Run, but would still like to show their support, donations will be accepted through March 31 at hungerwalkrun.org .

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is the Southeast’s largest food bank and, throughout the year, connects thousands of people with healthy and nutritious food. The organization works with more than 700 nonprofit partners to help fight food insecurity in the communities it serves.

For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including how to help, visit https://www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram .

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.