Voghion Expands Merchant Programs to Help Small Manufacturers Go Global

London-based global marketplace Voghion is expanding its merchant support initiatives to help small and medium sized manufacturers access international markets more easily. Through a series of new onboarding and partnership programs, the platform aims to lower barriers to cross border commerce and create new opportunities for emerging businesses seeking global growth.

Programs To Facilitate Global Connections To Consumers Despite Limited Resources

As international online shopping continues to grow across Europe, Voghion has introduced a more inclusive merchant policy aimed at supporting businesses with strong product capabilities but limited operational resources. The platform now offers zero-fee entry alongside dual operating models, including a fully managed service and a seller-operated marketplace option. Under this structure, merchants are exempt from platform entry fees, annual subscription fees, and transaction security deposits, allowing new sellers to begin operating on the platform with ease.

The program is intended to make global e-commerce more accessible to a wider range of entrepreneurs, including young founders and small manufacturing businesses that may not have extensive experience in international retail. By reducing the upfront costs typically required to enter overseas markets, Voghion hopes to enable more businesses to test and expand their global sales channels.

To support merchants with different operational needs, Voghion also offers multiple cooperation models. These include a fully managed service that allows the platform to assist with key operational tasks, as well as a marketplace model where sellers manage their own storefronts directly. This flexible structure is particularly suited to traditional manufacturers that have strong product development and production capabilities but limited experience in overseas digital commerce. By handling operational and marketplace processes, the platform allows merchants to focus on product innovation and manufacturing efficiency.

In addition to operational support, Voghion has introduced the “New Merchant Launch Program,” which aims to accelerate onboarding for first time sellers entering international markets. The program includes rapid response support, with merchant inquiries typically addressed within 20 minutes, while new storefronts can be launched within 48 hours. Participating merchants also receive one on one operational guidance and platform traffic support designed to help them establish their presence quickly in European markets.

As global retail becomes increasingly digital and borderless, platforms that simplify international market entry are playing a growing role in supporting small business expansion. Through its expanded merchant programs and flexible partnership models, Voghion becomes a gateway for small and medium-sized manufacturers seeking to reach consumers around the world.

About Voghion

Founded in 2021, Voghion is a London-based ecommerce platform serving the UK, Europe, and global markets. It reaches customers in over 40 countries through a global supply chain, offering a wide range of quality products.