Vital Tasks for Expats in the First 90 Days After Relocation

Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management is a highly experienced global team of expat financial advisory experts , providing tailored wealth management solutions for expatriates. With offices across Europe and North America, the firm’s advisers are well-versed in the practical and financial challenges foreign nationals encounter during the early days after relocation.

The first three months after an international move are often full of conflicting priorities, when expats need to establish legal residency and register for healthcare services, while also finding a home and settling into a new pace of life.

To help British nationals planning a cross-border move, or those who have recently arrived overseas, Chase Buchanan’s expatriate specialists highlight some of the most important tasks to address during the first 90 days.

Registering With Local Authorities

Newly arrived expats will be required to register their presence with the local authorities in all countries. While the exact process varies by destination, it often involves reporting to a municipality, tax office, post office, or police station and presenting key documentation such as passports, visas, and proof of address.

Following registration, expatriates are usually issued a temporary residence permit or registration certificate. This documentation is essential for accessing everyday services, opening bank accounts, setting up utilities and registering for tax identification numbers.

It is advisable to check the registration deadlines before travelling, as they are often strict, such as being required to register within 30 days of arrival.

Opening a Local Bank Account

Establishing a local bank account is another priority. Although some financial institutions allow accounts to be opened provisionally online before arrival, expats will typically need to visit a local branch in person to activate an account and verify their identity.

Banks normally request documentation confirming the account holder’s identity, residency status, and address, which means foreign nationals may need to secure accommodation, even a temporary rental home, before they can register for a residency card or open a bank account.

Accessing Healthcare Services

Healthcare arrangements vary widely between countries, but expatriates are often expected to hold comprehensive private medical insurance, at least during their initial residency, since this is a common visa condition.

In some circumstances, British nationals might be eligible for state healthcare, such as those holding an S1 form, but more often expats need to register as private patients, and either show they have the means to cover the costs of treatment or hold appropriate insurance coverage.

Registering with healthcare providers, dentists and opticians is essential regardless of whether the individual qualifies for state-funded care, where this exists, because they may otherwise find it difficult, if not impossible, to source help in an emergency.

Arranging Appropriate Insurance Coverage

Alongside health insurance, expats may need to review existing policies and take out new insurance coverage, such as home and contents insurance, and car insurance if they own or expect to buy a vehicle.

There are specific rules in some locations that mean additional cover is required, such as natural disaster insurance for residents living in countries with high risks of extreme weather events.

Foreign nationals with ongoing UK-based policies, such as life insurance or critical illness cover, will also need to review these products if they haven’t already to confirm whether they remain valid and whether replacing pre-existing products would be worthwhile.

Establishing Communications Services

Mobile connectivity may seem like a minor issue, but it’s often overlooked. It can mean UK nationals living overseas continue to use a mobile device and UK SIM card, which can result in significant expenses, particularly when they are paying higher roaming charges or have moved to a country with limited mobile networks.

Buying a local SIM card on arrival and potentially setting up a fixed residential landline, more common in many places than in Britain, will ensure they remain in touch with loved ones and can make essential calls to set up utilities, for example.

Exchanging a UK Driving License

Expats intending to drive abroad can often exchange their UK license, and this is relatively straightforward in much of Europe and North America. However, licenses will normally need to be backed by official translations and apostille certificates, which confirm the permit is authentic.

In other locations, foreign nationals are required to retake a driving test, though they may be able to continue driving with a UK license for a limited period.

Language Tuition

Learning the local language isn’t normally a legal requirement, but it can make life significantly easier for expats making a major transition. It may be an important skill to have when negotiating on property purchases, contacting service providers and managing finances.

Families with children who will be enrolling in local schools and expats who plan to become permanent residents or citizens may need to prioritise their language proficiency, since passing linguistic tests or providing evidence of completing a course to a certain level could be mandatory.

Confirming Work and Education Arrangements

Expats who are relocating to take up an employment opportunity will usually already have a work permit and a contract or offer of employment, but those with non-work-specific visas may need to check if they are allowed to work or set up a business and look at further permissions or permits they might require.

Families relocating with children will also need to look at the opportunities to enrol in local schools if they haven’t confirmed placements beforehand. The rules vary by country, and in some cases, families might need to wait until the start of the next school year, while in others, they might need to compare the quality of education and costs of state-funded schools with those of international or private schools.

Reviewing Finances and Living Costs

Once the tasks and actions listed above have been completed, expats are advised to reassess their finances, budgets and plans, at a stage when they will have a greater understanding of ongoing living costs and be able to make decisions such as where to purchase a permanent home.

Staying on top of living costs and understanding their tax residency status ensures that expats make informed decisions, with many seeking guidance on local tax filing and payment rules and registering with the appropriate authorities within the relevant deadlines.

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