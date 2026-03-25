BlackJet Introduces Flexible Jet Card Programs to Meet Diverse Business Travel Needs

According to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), 35% of travel buyers expect the number of business trips taken at their company to increase in 2026. Some might just need to take an occasional trip for key monthly executive meetings, but others need to have consistent availability for high-profile, international sales calls. Since private jet customers have such diverse needs, private aviation services offering jet cards have adapted their services accordingly.

A jet card is essentially a prepaid card offering a set number of flight hours on a private jet. Cardholders don’t own the aircraft outright; they purchase access to an international network of private aircraft. The network ensures a plane is almost always available, even for short booking windows.

Access is usually tied to a specific class of jet, but in some cases, travelers get upgraded to a more luxurious class of aircraft for logistical reasons. Since these upgrades are about making the logistics network run smoothly, there’s no additional cost for travelers.

Companies like BlackJet understand the growing need for flexible private aviation, which is why they offer two jet card variations with both 25-hour and 50-hour cards available. The 25-hour card is best suited for companies requiring a limited amount of private air travel, whereas the 50-hour card is better suited for companies requiring more frequent access.

Unlike other private aviation firms, BlackJet doesn’t charge travelers for unpredictable repositioning fees. Customers are only spending their jet card hours when a cardholder is onboard the aircraft. With commercial planes increasingly subject to delays, cancellations, and other disruptions because of global instability, companies dependent on time-sensitive air travel can improve resilience and flexibility by investing in an appropriately tiered jet card.

BlackJet jet cards allow companies to purchase travel hours for three different categories of private aircraft. The smallest options are certified light aircraft, which are suitable for short-haul flights. For longer trips or for travel for small teams, companies will usually opt for mid-sized cabins. BlackJet even offers large cabin aircraft, making them suitable for companies with more demanding travel requirements.

While only massive multinational corporations can afford the maintenance and upkeep of owning a large private jet, the adaptable access levels offered through BlackJet jet cards mean even modestly sized companies can skip the chaos of commercial air travel and travel to their business destination in comfort on a private jet.

Business costs are getting increasingly unpredictable, with expenses like digital storage, energy, and AI scaling experiencing fluctuations and uncertainty, so it pays to keep travel expenses predictably structured. Unlike commercial flying, which often requires frantic rebooking when flights are disrupted, companies like BlackJet use their extensive international network of private aircraft to get business travellers to their destination on time, for a set price.