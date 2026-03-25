DEV.co Expands Software Development Staffing to Meet Surging Demand for Custom LLM and AI Deployments

DEV.co, a leading provider of custom software development services, today announced a significant expansion of its global engineering teams to support the growing demand for custom large language model (LLM) and artificial intelligence (AI) deployments. The expansion strengthens DEV.co’s ability to design, build, and scale production-ready AI systems for enterprise organizations seeking to move beyond experimentation and into real-world implementation.

As enterprises accelerate adoption of AI technologies, many are encountering a gap between early-stage prototypes and fully deployed systems. DEV.co’s expanded software development staffing initiative directly addresses this challenge, enabling clients to transition from proof-of-concept to scalable, secure, and integrated AI solutions.

“Enterprises are no longer experimenting with AI—they’re operationalizing it,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of DEV.co. “What we’re seeing across the board is demand for real systems that plug into existing infrastructure, handle sensitive data, and deliver measurable outcomes. This expansion allows us to meet that demand with speed and precision.”

Bridging the Gap Between AI Concepts and Production Systems

While interest in AI has surged, many organizations remain constrained by limited internal engineering resources and a lack of specialized expertise in deploying LLM-driven applications. DEV.co’s expanded engineering capacity is designed to solve these constraints, providing access to experienced development teams capable of delivering end-to-end AI systems.

The company’s global engineering footprint—spanning teams in Europe and Asia—enables rapid deployment of dedicated or hybrid development teams tailored to each client’s needs. This model allows enterprises to scale engineering resources without the delays and overhead associated with internal hiring.

DEV.co’s work focuses on building production-grade systems rather than isolated experiments. This includes integrating AI capabilities directly into business workflows, ensuring systems are reliable, secure, and aligned with operational objectives.

Expanded Capabilities Across AI and LLM Development

The staffing expansion reinforces the expertise of LLM.co and DEV.co across a wide range of AI and LLM applications, including:

Custom LLM Deployments: Implementation of both commercial and open-source models, including private LLM environments for organizations with strict data privacy requirements

Implementation of both commercial and open-source models, including private LLM environments for organizations with strict data privacy requirements Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG): Development of systems that combine proprietary data sources with LLM outputs for more accurate, context-aware responses

Development of systems that combine proprietary data sources with LLM outputs for more accurate, context-aware responses AI Workflow Automation: Design of agent-driven systems and orchestration layers to automate complex business processes

Design of agent-driven systems and orchestration layers to automate complex business processes Full-Stack AI Development: End-to-end engineering across backend infrastructure, APIs, user interfaces, and cloud deployment environments

In addition, DEV.co continues to expand its capabilities in Python-based AI development, vector database integration, and scalable cloud architectures, with a strong emphasis on AWS-based deployments.

Industry-Specific AI Applications

DEV.co’s expanded team is supporting AI deployments across multiple industries, with a focus on high-value, data-intensive use cases. These include:

Legal and Compliance: AI-powered document analysis, contract review, and knowledge retrieval systems

AI-powered document analysis, contract review, and knowledge retrieval systems Marketing and SEO: Automated content generation, optimization workflows, and AI-driven analytics platforms

Automated content generation, optimization workflows, and AI-driven analytics platforms Mergers and Acquisitions: Intelligent data room tools and financial document processing systems

Intelligent data room tools and financial document processing systems Cybersecurity: AI-assisted threat detection, analysis, and response automation

“The real opportunity is not in using AI tools—it’s in building systems that are tailored to your data and your workflows,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of DEV.co. “Most organizations don’t need another generic AI tool. They need infrastructure that gives them a competitive advantage. That’s where we focus.”

Execution-Focused Model Differentiates DEV.co

Unlike many AI-focused consultancies that emphasize strategy and advisory services, DEV.co is positioned as a technical execution partner. The company’s model prioritizes rapid development, system integration, and measurable outcomes.

DEV.co’s approach combines traditional software engineering discipline with AI-native development methodologies, enabling faster iteration cycles and more efficient delivery timelines. This includes leveraging modern frameworks, automation tools, and workflow orchestration platforms to accelerate deployment without sacrificing quality.

The company’s experience deploying AI systems across its own portfolio of businesses—including platforms in marketing, legal technology, and financial services—provides additional operational insight that informs client engagements.

Flexible Engagement Models for Enterprise Clients

To support a wide range of client needs, DEV.co offers flexible engagement structures, including:

Dedicated AI development teams

Project-based system builds

Staff augmentation for existing engineering teams

This flexibility allows organizations to engage DEV.co at any stage of their AI journey, from initial system design to full-scale deployment and ongoing optimization.

Positioning for Long-Term AI Infrastructure Growth

The expansion reflects DEV.co’s broader strategy to position itself as a long-term partner for enterprise AI infrastructure development. As organizations continue to invest in proprietary AI systems, demand for specialized engineering talent is expected to increase.

By scaling its development capacity and deepening its AI expertise, DEV.co aims to meet this demand while maintaining a focus on execution, reliability, and business impact.

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a custom software development firm specializing in building scalable, enterprise-grade applications. With a global team of engineers and a focus on AI, LLM, and full-stack development, DEV.co helps organizations design, develop, and deploy technology solutions tailored to their unique business needs. The company supports clients across a range of industries, delivering high-performance systems that integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure.