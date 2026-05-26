New Haven Cash Register Announces a 75-Year Legacy Of Keeping Point-of-Sale Support Local

New Haven Cash Register (NHCR) is celebrating 75 years of building a reputation for building a modern business rooted in local, hands-on support. Founded in 1949 as New Haven Cash Register Company, NHCR has evolved alongside the retail and hospitality industries, transforming from a traditional cash register provider into a full-service point-of-sale and security solutions company serving businesses across Connecticut.

Under the leadership of Arthur Rosenbaum, the company has continued to modernize while maintaining the personalized customer relationships that first defined the business decades ago. Today, NHCR provides customized POS systems, credit card processing, surveillance solutions, network security, loyalty programs, and on-site technical support tailored specifically to restaurants and retail businesses. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all packages, the company focuses on building systems around the operational and budgetary needs of each individual client.

That localized, customer-centric approach has become one of the company’s strongest differentiators in a marketplace increasingly dominated by national vendors and remote support models.

“Our ability to resolve problems and work closely with our customers is what separates us,” Rosenbaum says. “We’re based here in Connecticut, and we directly support the businesses we serve. That local relationship matters.”

While many larger national providers rely heavily on outsourced service teams or centralized call centers, NHCR has positioned itself as a company that understands the unique demands of Connecticut business owners because it operates within the same communities. For restaurants and retailers operating on thin margins and fast-moving schedules, having immediate access to knowledgeable local technicians can often mean the difference between a temporary disruption and a major operational setback.

The company’s longevity has also given it an unusually deep understanding of the POS industry’s evolution. Over the past 75 years, NHCR has witnessed the transformation from mechanical cash registers to cloud-based systems, mobile payment integration, and advanced analytics platforms. That experience has allowed the company to adapt while maintaining stability for long-term customers.

“We’ve been in this business since 1949,” Rosenbaum says. “That experience gives customers confidence because we’ve seen how the industry changes and we know how to guide businesses through those transitions.”

NHCR’s client roster reflects that trust. The company’s systems are used by a wide range of Connecticut restaurants and retail establishments, including well-known regional brands and independently owned businesses alike. Over time, the company has expanded its services to include cloud-based POS systems, handheld ordering technology, PCI-compliant payment processing, surveillance systems, and integrated customer loyalty programs designed to help businesses increase both operational efficiency and customer retention.

The business has also remained closely aligned with industry standards and best practices. NHCR is a certified member of the Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA) and adheres to PCI DSS compliance requirements related to payment security. Those certifications reinforce the company’s broader commitment to reliability and long-term client support.

As the retail and hospitality sectors continue adapting to changing consumer behavior, staffing challenges, and increasingly digital operations, Rosenbaum believes businesses are placing greater value on dependable service relationships rather than simply chasing technology trends.

That philosophy has shaped NHCR’s growth strategy over the years. Rather than attempting to compete solely on scale, the company has focused on responsiveness, direct communication, and long-term partnerships with Connecticut businesses.

It is a model that continues to resonate in an industry where personal service has often been replaced by automation and remote assistance.

For NHCR, technology may be at the center of the business, but relationships remain the foundation. After more than seven decades, the company’s continued success appears rooted not just in the systems it installs, but in the trust it has built with generations of business owners across Connecticut.

“Our customers know we’re here when they need us,” Rosenbaum says. “That’s always been the core of what we do.”