DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Storyloft Launches Eddy, an AI Co-Writer Designed to Help Authors Edit Manuscripts and Improve Their Craft

ByEthan Lin

May 25, 2026

Storyloft, the AI-native writing platform built for authors, announced the launch of Eddy, a new AI-enabled co-writer designed to work directly inside a manuscript and help professional writers revise, strengthen and finish their books.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that operate in isolated prompts, Eddy is designed around the manuscript itself. Authors can receive editorial guidance, refine scenes, improve clarity, strengthen pacing and iterate on language without constantly moving between documents, chats and writing tools.

Storyloft developed Eddy around a simple idea: authors should not have to choose between creative control and modern AI assistance.

Eddy works alongside the writer inside the drafting and editing process, helping authors evaluate passages in context rather than generating disconnected suggestions. Instead of replacing the author’s voice, the assistant is designed to support revision and help writers make deliberate editorial decisions while staying immersed in their work.

The release reflects a growing interest among authors in AI tools that augment the writing process rather than automate it entirely. Storyloft’s approach focuses on keeping authors in control while reducing the friction that often appears during revision and developmental editing.

“Most writers don’t need another blank chat window,” said Pierce Brantley, Founder of Storyloft. “They need a collaborator that understands where they are in the manuscript and helps them improve the work already on the page. Eddy was built to feel less like generating text and more like having an editorial partner sitting beside you.”

Core capabilities of Eddy include:

  • Manuscript-aware editing and revision assistance
  • Contextual feedback directly inside the book
  • Voice-preserving rewrites and refinement
  • Scene strengthening and developmental suggestions
  • Integrated workflow that reduces switching between tools
  • Deep research and source-finding online

Storyloft positions the release as another step toward creating a complete environment for authors—from writing and revision through illustration, formatting and publication.

The company says Eddy is intended for serious writers who want AI to support the craft of authorship rather than replace it.

Eddy is now available through Storyloft.

For additional information, visit Storyloft or explore Eddy at AI Manuscript Editor by Storyloft.

About Storyloft

Storyloft is an AI-powered writing platform built for authors. The platform combines manuscript writing, AI assistance, illustration tools and publishing workflows into one workspace designed to help writers move from idea to finished book.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Untamed Tribe Announces New Capability Travel Model Focused on Leadership, Judgment, and Resilience
May 26, 2026 Ethan Lin
Little Scholars NYC Celebrates Over a Decade of Transforming Early Childhood Education Across New York City
May 25, 2026 Ethan Lin
Memowrite Adds Speech-to-Text to Its Memoir Platform, Letting Users Dictate Instead of Type
May 25, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801