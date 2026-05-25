MR Group Wins Four Awards at SOBA, Highlighting Growth in Retail Education and Data-Driven Transformation

MR Group has been recognized with four awards at the Star Outstanding Business Awards (SOBA), marking a major milestone for the three-year-old retail education and consulting company as it continues to support Malaysian SME’s through training, consultancy and retail data technology.

MR Group received three company awards: Best Customer Service (Gold), Best Innovation (Silver), Best Marketing (Silver). Its founder, Marcus Chew, was honoured with Male Entrepreneur of The Year – Outstanding Excellence.

“These awards are a meaningful recognition of our mission to help retail entrepreneurs build stronger, more structured and more sustainable businesses,” said Marcus Chew, Founder of MR Group. “Many SME retailers have the passion to grow, but they need the right systems, guidance and data to make better decisions. MR Group was built to support that journey.”

The recognition highlights MR Group’s integrated approach combining retail education, business consultancy, and data-driven technology solutions designed to support small and medium-sized retail businesses.

Strengthening SME Retail Through Education and Technology

Operating within the retail education, business consulting, and retail data technology sector, MR Group focuses on helping retail entrepreneurs build structured and sustainable businesses through systematic training and operational support.

The company’s Best Customer Service (Gold) award reflects its emphasis on providing continued support beyond traditional classroom training. According to MR Group, participants in its programs receive dedicated consultancy guidance and post-training accompaniment, enabling retail owners to apply strategies directly within their businesses.

Meanwhile, the Best Innovation (Silver) recognition highlights the company’s RETAiX retail data system, which helps store owners make data-driven decisions related to inventory planning, product mix, and cash flow management.

The Best Marketing (Silver) award acknowledges MR Group’s multi-channel marketing strategy, which has contributed to building brand awareness and positioning the company as a fast-growing player in Malaysia’s retail education space.

Founder Recognition Highlights Leadership Journey

In addition to the company awards, Marcus Chew, Founder of MR Group, received Male Entrepreneur of The Year – Outstanding Excellence, recognizing his leadership in building a retail-focused SME empowerment platform within 3 years.

The award reflects the company’s rapid development and its focus on empowering retail entrepreneurs through a structured ecosystem that combines training, consulting, and technology tools.

Building a Three-Pillar Retail Empowerment Ecosystem

MR Group’s business model is built around three core pillars: training, consulting, and retail data technology. The company aims to provide retail entrepreneurs with not only knowledge but also operational tools and ongoing advisory support.

As part of this ecosystem, RETAiX plays a key role in helping retailers analyze operational data and gain visibility into business performance. The system is designed to support decision-making related to inventory optimization, product selection, and overall store profitability.

Future Expansion Plans

Following its recognition at SOBA, MR Group plans to continue expanding its retail empowerment platform across Malaysia. The company aims to further strengthen its training programs, enhance consultancy services, and scale the RETAiX system to serve a wider base of retail businesses.

The long-term goal is to build a comprehensive retail ecosystem that enables SMEs to operate more efficiently and transition toward sustainable, data-driven business models.

More information about MR Group can be found at https://www.mrgroup.com.my