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Google adds disco-ball app icons to Pixel custom icon set

ByJolyen

May 25, 2026

Google adds disco-ball app icons to Pixel custom icon set

Google added disco-ball–style app icons to Pixel phones’ custom icon feature, joining a brief wave of glitter-themed home-screen icons that began after Spotify’s temporary disco-ball icon drew widespread attention online.

What Google released
Pixel users can now apply a disco-ball icon pack through the custom icons feature introduced in March’s Pixel Drop.
The pack turns app icons into sparkly, disco-inspired designs similar to the temporary Spotify icon.

How to use the feature
Custom icons are available in Pixel’s icon settings, where users choose from AI-generated styles and templates.
Previously, Pixel customization only allowed icon color adjustments tied to wallpaper and theme.

Context and reaction
The disco pack follows Spotify’s temporary 20th‑anniversary icon, which prompted mixed online backlash and praise.
Google’s Android ecosystem head Sameer Samat shared the release on X, asking users if they still wanted the option and posting a screenshot of a Pixel home screen with the new icons.

Other takes and tools
Third parties and developers have created tools to apply disco effects to logos and icons.
Social posts showed mixed reactions, with some users calling the icons awful and others enjoying the whimsy.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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