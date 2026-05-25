SpaceX filing signals shift from terrestrial solar to orbital power in Musk’s plans

Elon Musk’s recent SpaceX IPO filing places heavy emphasis on space-based solar power and orbital data centers, suggesting a strategic pivot away from relying primarily on terrestrial solar and other Elon-linked clean-energy commitments for AI compute, according to the filing and related reporting.

Master Plans and earlier commitments

Tesla’s Master Plans have consistently promoted electrifying the economy and advancing a “solar electric economy.”

Master Plan Part 3, released three years ago, outlined a goal of eliminating fossil fuels.

xAI’s current energy use

xAI is running data centers powered in part by dozens of unregulated natural gas turbines and plans to buy $2.8 billion more capacity, per reporting.

xAI has also purchased Tesla Megapacks worth hundreds of millions but has not bought a material number of Tesla solar panels so far.

SpaceX filing emphasis

The SpaceX filing highlights space-based solar arrays as a future power source, claiming orbital arrays can generate “more than five-times the energy” of terrestrial panels due to near-constant illumination.

The filing frames orbital power as a solution to projected “terawatt-scale annual AI compute growth.”

Economic and technical challenges

Analyses note that powering satellites and protecting hardware in space is substantially more expensive than terrestrial data center power, and distributing large-scale AI training across satellites remains uncertain.

Space-based data centers face multiple technical and economic hurdles, including higher power costs per kilowatt and chip hardening requirements.

Intercompany purchases and inconsistencies

SpaceX and other Musk companies have transacted with each other: SpaceX bought 1,279 Cybertrucks, and xAI spent about $697 million on Tesla Megapacks.

Despite internal purchases of battery storage, xAI’s reliance on gas turbines and limited solar panel procurement raise questions about alignment with Tesla’s solar-focused goals.

Scale assumptions in the filing

The filing cites forecasts of computing demand that could require terawatt-scale annual growth, contrasting with current global data-center power use of roughly 40 gigawatts.

SpaceX argues that terrestrial supply constraints could make third-party estimates of future demand conservative.

Trade-offs and open questions

Shifting compute and power into orbit would require manufacturing and launching space-ready solar at unprecedented scale and could increase energy costs compared with terrestrial solar deployment.

Whether orbital solutions can economically and technically meet large-scale AI demand remains unresolved in the filing and reporting.

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