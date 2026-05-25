Tech firms offer opt-in defenses as spyware targeting journalists and activists rises

Spyware attacks that target journalists, human rights defenders, and political dissidents have become common, and major tech companies now offer opt-in defense modes that change device behavior to reduce exposure to such attacks. These protections—Apple’s Lockdown Mode, Google’s Advanced Protection Program and Android’s Advanced Protection Mode, and WhatsApp’s Strict Account Settings—limit features and services to lower the risk of zero-click and other spyware intrusions, according to published reporting and company documentation.

Incidents and targets

In early 2025, WhatsApp notified roughly 90 users, many journalists and civil society members across Europe, that they had been targeted by Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions.

Later in 2025, Apple sent threat notifications to a new group of iOS users; forensic analysis confirmed two journalists had been hacked with Paragon’s Graphite spyware via a zero-click attack.

Scope of spyware capabilities

Security researchers say government-grade spyware can record calls, steal chat messages, access photos, turn on cameras and microphones, and track real-time location.

Smartphones are a primary target because they store extensive personal and professional data.

Why opt-in modes matter

TechCrunch reporting and security researchers recommend these opt-in features for people who may be targeted by government surveillance because the options reduce attack surface by disabling or restricting regular functions.

Experts say the features are free, reversible, and have proven effective in some past incidents.

Apple: Lockdown Mode changes

Apple’s Lockdown Mode, available on iPhones and other Apple devices, restricts messaging, browsing, calling, and device connections when enabled.

Key changes include blocking most iMessage attachments and link previews, limiting certain web technologies in Safari, blocking unknown FaceTime callers, disabling screen sharing and Shared Albums, stripping location from shared photos, requiring device unlock for accessories, blocking open Wi‑Fi networks, and preventing 2G/3G connections.

Citizen Lab reported Lockdown Mode stopped an NSO Group Pegasus attack, and Apple said it has never detected a successful attack on a device with Lockdown Mode enabled.

Google account protection: Advanced Protection Program

Google’s Advanced Protection Program for accounts adds extra verification, restricts third-party app access, enables deeper Gmail scans for phishing, and enforces Safe Browsing in Chrome.

Enrolling requires adding a physical security key or software passkey and configuring recovery contact methods.

Android: Advanced Protection Mode features

Android’s Advanced Protection Mode brings device-level defenses similar to Lockdown Mode and adds Android-specific controls.

Features include enforcing Google Play Protect, blocking apps from unknown sources, enabling Memory Tagging Extension on supported hardware, auto-locking on suspicious movement or prolonged offline status, automatic reboot after long locks, blocking USB connections when locked, scanning for harmful messages, flagging unknown-message links, blocking 2G networks, and enforcing HTTPS and some JavaScript restrictions in Chrome.

An optional Intrusion Logging feature can help researchers investigate spyware attacks.

WhatsApp: Strict Account Settings

WhatsApp’s opt-in Strict Account Settings turn on two-step verification, security notifications, and block attachments and link previews from unknown senders.

The feature also silences calls from unknown numbers, hides IP addresses in calls, restricts profile visibility to contacts, and limits who can add users to groups.

Adoption and trade-offs

Each feature reduces functionality—websites, third-party apps, connectivity, and device conveniences may be limited.

Security researchers and TechCrunch reporting note the trade-off is intentional: extra friction aims to prevent sophisticated, costly exploits used against high-risk targets.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.