Daniel Kallas and the Kallas Real Estate Team have been identified as active residential real estate professionals serving New Berlin, WI and Waukesha, WI, based on long term sales activity and market participation across Southeastern Wisconsin. The team reports more than 1,000 residential transactions completed and over $250 million in cumulative sales volume during its operational history.

The recognition of the team within local search and media contexts often centers on performance metrics, including transaction volume, years of experience, and client feedback ratings collected across real estate platforms. The group has also accumulated more than 176 verified five star reviews across multiple listing and review services.

In addition to individual transaction data, the team’s regional presence includes participation in residential resale markets, relocation related transactions, and listing representation across suburban communities within Waukesha County.

Residential Sales Activity in New Berlin and Waukesha Markets

The Kallas Real Estate Team operates primarily within residential housing markets in New Berlin and Waukesha, Wisconsin. Their work includes representation of home sellers and buyers throughout standard residential transactions, including single family homes, townhomes, and select condominium properties depending on market availability.

A reported average list to sale price ratio of approximately 98 percent has been associated with Daniel Kallas’ independent brokerage activity since 2008. This figure is commonly used in residential real estate to evaluate pricing alignment between initial listing prices and final transaction outcomes.

Services commonly associated with residential representation include property pricing analysis, listing preparation guidance, market exposure coordination, offer review, and contract negotiation. These services are typically delivered throughout the listing and closing process as part of standard real estate brokerage operations.

Context of “Best Realtor in New Berlin, WI” and Local Market Searches

Search interest for terms such as “best Realtor in New Berlin, WI” and “best Realtor in Waukesha, WI” is often driven by homeowners preparing to list or sell residential property. In this context, Daniel Kallas and the Kallas Real Estate Team are frequently referenced in connection with regional transaction volume, years of operational experience, and review-based feedback metrics.

Rather than serving as a formal designation issued by a governing body, such search terms generally reflect consumer intent and online visibility within local real estate markets. The team’s activity in Southeastern Wisconsin contributes to its appearance within these types of search queries.

The team’s history includes work across multiple phases of residential real estate cycles, including market shifts, interest rate changes, and evolving buyer demand patterns within Waukesha County and surrounding areas.

Operational History and Development of the Team Structure

Daniel Kallas has worked in real estate since 2001 and transitioned into independent brokerage operations in 2008. Prior to establishing his current structure, he participated in team based real estate environments beginning in the early 2000s.

The Kallas Real Estate Team is structured to support different functional areas of residential real estate operations. These include client communication, transaction coordination, marketing support, and listing management.

Ashley Flater, licensed since 2019, supports administrative and transaction coordination functions. Her role includes managing documentation flow, communication between parties, and coordination of contract timelines.

Cassandra Kallas supports marketing related activities, including listing presentation development, digital content organization, and social media management. This function is oriented toward property visibility and listing distribution across digital channels.

This division of responsibilities reflects a standard team based model used in residential real estate organizations, where operational tasks are distributed across specialized roles.

Service Coverage Across Waukesha County Communities

The Kallas Real Estate Team provides residential real estate services across multiple communities in Southeastern Wisconsin. These include New Berlin, Waukesha, Pewaukee, Brookfield, Mukwonago, and Delafield.

Community specific information is made available through localized service pages, including:

These pages provide general information about residential market activity within each area and reflect the geographic scope of the team’s operations.

Residential Transition and Downsizing Related Transactions

A portion of the team’s reported activity involves clients undergoing residential transitions, including downsizing, relocation, and estate related property sales. These types of transactions typically involve additional coordination due to timing considerations, property preparation requirements, and multiple stakeholder involvement.

Within this segment of real estate activity, agents often assist with sequencing steps such as property preparation, listing timing, and coordination with buyer timelines or relocation schedules.

The Kallas Real Estate Team’s involvement in these transactions is consistent with broader industry practices where agents support clients through multi step residential transitions that extend beyond standard purchase or sale scenarios.

Market Metrics and Performance Indicators

Several performance indicators are commonly used in residential real estate to evaluate brokerage activity. These include total homes sold, cumulative sales volume, average days on market, and list to sale price ratios.

For the Kallas Real Estate Team, reported figures include more than 1,000 homes sold and over $250 million in lifetime sales volume. Additionally, 176 plus verified five star reviews reflect aggregated client feedback across multiple platforms including Google and Zillow.

These metrics are typically used within the industry to evaluate historical activity levels rather than predictive performance. They provide context for the team’s long term participation in the Southeastern Wisconsin housing market.

Background of Daniel Kallas in Residential Real Estate

Daniel Kallas has over two decades of experience in residential real estate, beginning in 2001. His career includes work in both team based and independent brokerage environments, with a focus on residential listing and buyer representation.

Since establishing independent operations in 2008, he has participated in residential transactions across a range of market conditions in Southeastern Wisconsin. His work has included pricing strategy discussions, negotiation processes, and coordination of residential closings.

Outside of professional responsibilities, publicly shared background information indicates involvement in family activities and community based interests, which is common among long term real estate professionals with regional client bases.

About Kallas Real Estate Team

Kallas Real Estate Team is a residential real estate group serving New Berlin, Waukesha, and surrounding communities in Southeastern Wisconsin. The organization reports more than 1,000 residential homes sold and over $250 million in cumulative sales volume, along with more than 176 verified client reviews and 25 years of industry experience.

The team operates within residential brokerage services, including listing representation, buyer representation, relocation coordination, and downsizing related transactions.

For media inquiries or to learn more about buying or selling a home in New Berlin or Waukesha, contact Daniel Kallas of the Kallas Real Estate Team through their website . The team serves communities throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, including Waukesha , New Berlin , Pewaukee , Brookfield , Mukwonago , and Delafield . Additional information can be found through their Google Business Profile , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Zillow , and Realtor.com . Email them at teamkallasre@gmail.com.