Epure Millwork Launches Design-trade Studio Service, Giving AD100 Architects and Interior Designers a Dedicated Custom Millwork Partner for the Northeast

Epure Millwork Corporation, a boutique architectural millwork and casework atelier serving the NYC metro area, today announced the launch of its Design-Trade Studio, a dedicated service program built specifically for AD100 architects, interior designers, and creative directors working on luxury residential, hospitality, and flagship retail projects.

The Design-Trade Studio addresses a long-standing pain point in the high-end design industry: the gap between a designer’s creative vision and the technical, schedule, and budget realities of custom fabrication. Through a single point of contact at Epure, design firms receive integrated estimating, shop drawing development in SketchUp and CAD, material and finish sampling, prototyping, and managed delivery and installation — all coordinated to align with each project’s design intent rather than reverse-engineered after the fact.

“Designers don’t need another shop quoting off their drawings. They need a fabrication partner who can sit at the table during design development and protect the integrity of the work from sketch to installation,” said Vasyl Lukyanenko, Principal of Epure Millwork. “The Design-Trade Studio is how we formalize that relationship. It’s a single, dedicated workflow built around how design firms actually operate.”

Core offerings of the new service include:

Early-design budgeting with itemized, transparent estimates structured around the realities of the design-development timeline

with itemized, transparent estimates structured around the realities of the design-development timeline In-house shop drawings produced in SketchUp with elevation, section, and joinery detail packages issued for designer sign-off before fabrication

produced in SketchUp with elevation, section, and joinery detail packages issued for designer sign-off before fabrication Material and hardware curation , including specification of stone, veneers, solid hardwoods, lacquers, and Blum hardware systems

, including specification of stone, veneers, solid hardwoods, lacquers, and Blum hardware systems Prototype-to-production workflow for signature pieces, including bespoke furniture, vanities, wall systems, libraries, and architectural casework

for signature pieces, including bespoke furniture, vanities, wall systems, libraries, and architectural casework Coordinated white-glove delivery and installation across NYC, Long Island, the Hamptons, Westchester, Greenwich, and the broader tri-state region

Epure operates from a New Jersey production facility located 25 minutes from Manhattan, enabling rapid site visits, in-person finish reviews, and responsive coordination with design teams throughout the project lifecycle. The firm has executed work for projects with firms including Mancini Duffy, MKDA, Shadow Architects, Grade NY, and Amanda Shields Interiors, as well as commercial clients such as David Yurman and the MTA. The Design-Trade Studio formalizes the firm’s existing process for design-led clients and introduces a dedicated intake channel, named project lead, and standardized deliverable cadence.

“Our clients are building the work that ends up in the magazines,” Lukyanenko added. “Our job is to make sure what gets installed looks exactly like what was specified — and that the designer doesn’t have to chase the shop to get there.”

The Design-Trade Studio is accepting new project inquiries effective immediately. Designers and architects can request a capabilities presentation and introductory consultation through the firm’s website.

For more information about Epure Millwork and the Design-Trade Studio, visit epuremillwork.com .

About Epure Millwork

Epure Millwork Corporation is a boutique custom architectural millwork and casework atelier serving the New York City metropolitan area, the Hamptons, and the tri-state region from its production facility located 25 minutes from Manhattan. Founded by Vasyl Lukyanenko, the firm specializes in high-end residential, hospitality, and retail millwork — including bespoke furniture, casework, wall systems, and architectural joinery — produced for design-led clients who require both craft and process discipline. Epure operates as a single-source partner from estimating through installation.