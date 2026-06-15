Gregory Steel Announces New Series of Abstract Sculptures Exploring Human Connection and Existential Peace

Acclaimed sculptor Gregory Steel today announced the upcoming debut of a significant new body of work, a series of abstract sculptures forged from steel and other metals. This collection, characterized by its contemplative nature and a deliberate departure from societal systematics, aims to foster a unique dialogue between the viewer and the artwork, offering a space for peace and self-discovery.

Steel, an artist whose multidisciplinary practice spans sculpture, photography, painting, video creation, installation, and performance art, is currently focusing on object-making and sculptural abstraction. His distinctive approach to artmaking is deeply influenced by his philosophical studies, particularly Eastern philosophies and the aesthetic principles observed in Japan. This new series represents a culmination of years dedicated to exploring the profound connections between humanity, aesthetics, and the universe.

The artist’s journey into the realm of abstract sculpture is rooted in a lifelong passion for creation. Steel’s artistic trajectory began in childhood, marked by early recognition and commissions. “My artistic journey began as a child,” Steel recalls. “I sold my first painting and won an award when I was about 13 years old. I did my first commission painting when I was 14; I have never stopped making artworks of one kind or another.” This early foundation set the stage for a career defined by continuous artistic exploration and dedication.

A pivotal moment in Steel’s professional development was his immersion in philosophical studies, encompassing both Western and Eastern traditions. This intellectual pursuit significantly reshaped his understanding of art and its role in society. “One significant turn for me was my study of philosophy, both Western and Eastern,” Steel explained. “The influences and ideas from philosophers disturbed the conditioning I had regarding what should be called art.” He found particular resonance in the philosophy and lifestyle of Japan, which illuminated the intrinsic human connection to aesthetics, beauty, and the sublime. Concepts such as “wabi-sabi,” the appreciation of impermanence and imperfection, and “mono no aware,” the poignant awareness of the transience of things, have profoundly shaped his artistic sensibilities and the very impetus behind his creative endeavors.

Steel asserts that art should transcend mere decoration or spectacle, serving instead as a conduit for deeper understanding. “Philosophy has also informed me that art is not merely decoration nor should it be spectacle. It should speak to our deepest understanding of our humanity and our connections to the universe.” This conviction drives his pursuit of creating objects that resonate on a fundamental human level, encouraging viewers to engage with their own inner landscape.

The artist’s current stylistic direction is best described as neo-abstraction. This form of abstraction is not derived from observable objects or conditions in the world but rather emerges from a conceptual space “outside the world.” Steel’s commitment to artistic autonomy is paramount; he actively works to exclude social influences from his creative process and the resulting artworks. “My current style could be considered neo-abstraction,” Steel stated. “An abstraction not derived from objects and conditions in the world but something from outside the world. I work to keep any social influence out of my process or my work. I strive for complete autonomy.” This deliberate detachment allows for the creation of objects that possess a unique purity and independence.

While Steel does not adhere to strict thematic frameworks, his work is intrinsically linked to a deep-seated desire for connection with the world beyond the constraints of social order. He endeavors to move past ingrained programming to uncover what remains in its most elemental form. “I don’t really work thematically; my experience comes from my deep desire to connect to the world in ways not regulated by the social order. I attempt to reach beyond the programming to see what may still exist for us in the purest form.” This exploration of the unmediated human experience is a recurring undercurrent in his artistic output.

The creative process for Steel is ignited by the inherent qualities of humanity itself. He is inspired by the remarkable feats and profound expressions of human beings that evoke wonder and awe. The pursuit of excellence and the continuous drive for improvement are significant motivators. “People’s humanity inspires me. Humans do miraculous things and perform in ways that prompt us to say how it is possible. Excellence and the attempts to always be better inspire me.” This admiration for human potential fuels his dedication to his own craft.

Steel’s overarching message for the public is an invitation to step away from the prevailing sensationalism within the contemporary art world and embrace the restorative power of quiet contemplation. He believes that in a world that often exacerbates stress and anxiety, art can offer a vital sanctuary. “I want people to see my work as a challenge to the current sensationalism prevalent in the ‘artworld’ and see that quiet contemplation can provide a respite from the demands of a world that seems to only want us under stress and anxiety,” Steel shared. His ultimate hope is that viewers will find a sense of freedom, restfulness, and inner peace, allowing them to align with their authentic selves and aspirations.

Looking ahead, Gregory Steel remains committed to his artistic exploration and the continuous refinement of his creative process. His ongoing objective is to inspire others to pursue excellence in their own endeavors, to recognize their intrinsic connections to humanity, and to make choices that contribute to collective human fulfillment. “I will continue to explore the creative process and my attempts to inspire others to seek excellence in what they do. To find their connections to humanity and make choices that move us to fulfill what we can collectively achieve.”

The artist’s wish for those who encounter his work is that they discover a sense of solace and tranquility, enabling their personal journeys to be imbued with meaning, joy, and a profound desire to contribute positively to the world. “My wish for viewers is that they find respite and peace in the work, so that their personal path through this world will lead them to the kind of meaning that fills them with joy, peace, and a desire to be the best they can be for all of us.”

Steel’s dedication to his craft and his philosophical insights offer a compelling vision for the role of art in contemporary life, providing a much-needed space for introspection and human connection.

Additional information about Gregory Steel’s work, exhibitions, and artistic practice can be found on his website at www.gregorysteel.com , as well as through his Instagram and Facebook . You can email directly to gregorys@gregorysteel.com .