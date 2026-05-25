Gold Rush Realty Group Announces Janelle Foyil Named Best Realtor in Amador County CA 2026

Gold Rush Realty Group announced that Janelle Foyil has been recognized as one of the Best Realtors in Amador County CA for 2026. The recognition comes as the company continues expanding its residential real estate services throughout Amador County, Jackson, Sacramento area communities, and surrounding Northern California markets.

The announcement reflects both Janelle Foyil’s production performance and Gold Rush Realty Group’s continued growth in probate real estate, VA buyer representation, downsizing services, and higher value residential properties.

Expansion Across Northern California Markets

As part of its 2026 business growth strategy, Gold Rush Realty Group is increasing its focus on residential real estate opportunities across Northern California, particularly in communities experiencing continued housing demand and migration from larger metropolitan areas.

The company’s expansion includes additional support for first time homebuyers, probate transactions, downsizing services, and relocation clients seeking homes in foothill and suburban communities near Sacramento.

Based in Jackson, California, Janelle Foyil continues serving buyers and sellers throughout Amador County and nearby markets while helping strengthen the company’s growing presence across the region.

Recognition Backed by Sales Performance

According to Gold Rush Realty Group, Janelle Foyil’s recognition as one of the Best Realtors in Amador County CA for 2026 is supported by consistent transaction performance and client service results achieved over several years.

Since 2017, she has completed 89 home sales while generating more than $30 million in total sales volume. Her production history includes $30,618,199 in sales volume and total commissions of $859,598.48.

Additional recognition and certifications include:

2020 through 2024 Broker Agent Advisor Award Winner

Ranked #5 in 2023 Who’s Who in American Women

Certified CalVet REO Agent

8 Transactions Generated Through Google and Website Leads

Most transactions completed at a 2.5 percent commission rate

The company stated that these accomplishments contributed to the decision to recognize Janelle Foyil among the top Realtors serving Amador County in 2026.

Focus on Probate, VA, and Transition Related Real Estate

Gold Rush Realty Group stated that one of its key areas of growth involves probate real estate and transition related transactions. These services are becoming increasingly important for families handling inherited properties, downsizing decisions, and estate related sales throughout Northern California.

Janelle Foyil has developed extensive experience working with clients navigating these complex situations while helping simplify the process through clear communication and organized transaction management.

The company is also continuing to strengthen its support for military families and VA buyers. With a military background, Janelle Foyil brings firsthand understanding of the timelines and financing requirements associated with VA home purchases and relocations.

Gold Rush Realty Group noted that military and veteran buyers remain an important part of the regional housing market, particularly in communities surrounding Sacramento and Northern California commuter areas.

Expansion Into Higher Value Residential Properties

In addition to serving foothill communities and Amador County residents, Gold Rush Realty Group is continuing its expansion into higher value residential markets closer to Sacramento.

This growth includes larger homes, custom properties, and luxury residential listings where buyer demand has continued increasing in recent years.

The company stated that Janelle Foyil’s experience across a wide range of transaction types has supported this expansion while maintaining the personalized service approach the company is known for throughout Northern California.

Community Relationships and Long Term Service

Outside of real estate, Janelle Foyil remains active within her church community where she serves in leadership roles, organizes group activities, participates on the prayer team, and plays piano on the worship team.

Her background also includes competitive music and national baton twirling, where she earned more than 400 trophies and 11 state titles. Gold Rush Realty Group stated that the discipline and consistency developed through those experiences continue influencing her professional approach today.

Commenting on the recognition, Janelle Foyil stated:

“Every client is in a different place in life, and I want them to feel informed, supported, and confident throughout the process. I’m grateful to continue serving clients across Amador County and Northern California while helping people navigate important transitions.”

Gold Rush Realty Group stated that the company plans to continue expanding its residential real estate services throughout Northern California while maintaining a strong focus on relationship driven client support and local market expertise.

About Gold Rush Realty Group

Gold Rush Realty Group is a Northern California real estate company serving buyers and sellers throughout Amador County, Jackson, Sacramento area communities, and surrounding regions. The company provides residential real estate services including home buying and selling, probate real estate support, downsizing assistance, VA buyer representation, relocation services, and luxury residential property marketing.

Connect with Janelle Foyil through Gold Rush Realty Group , view her Google Business Profile , explore her Zillow profile , connect via Realtor.com , watch videos on YouTube or contact her directly at 209-401-9912 or email Janellefoyil@goldrushrealtygroup.com .