In a highly competitive market where only the most skilled, connected, and client-obsessed professionals rise to the top, Jake Geckler of Keller Williams The MarketPlace has once again claimed the pinnacle. Officially recognized as a Top Realtor in Las Vegas, NV, Jake enters 2025 as the #1 Independent Agent at Keller Williams The MarketPlace — a distinction earned through relentless dedication, unmatched market intelligence, and a track record that speaks for itself.

Whether you are buying your first home in Henderson (gecklerteam.com/henderson), relocating to the master-planned communities of Summerlin (gecklerteam.com/summerlin), or selling a property in Southwest Las Vegas (gecklerteam.com/southwest-las-vegas), Jake Geckler and The Geckler Team deliver results that consistently exceed client expectations. His career encompasses over 250 homes sold and more than $200 million in total sales volume — figures that place him firmly among the Top 250 real estate agents in all of Las Vegas, Nevada.

“My clients don’t just close — they win. Every negotiation, every transaction, every decision is driven by one goal: maximizing your outcome.” — Jake Geckler, Top Realtor in Las Vegas, NV · Keller Williams The MarketPlace

Jake’s achievements are a direct reflection of a philosophy that places clients first at every step. Buyers working with Jake gain a skilled negotiator who knows how to navigate Las Vegas’s dynamic and fast-moving inventory. Sellers experience the benefit of strategic pricing, premium marketing, and a network that ensures maximum exposure — all designed to maximize equity and minimize time on market.

The Geckler Team’s reach extends across the entire Greater Las Vegas Valley. From the scenic desert landscapes of Boulder City (gecklerteam.com/boulder-city) to the vibrant growing corridors of Northwest Las Vegas (gecklerteam.com/northwest-las-vegas), Jake’s hyper-local expertise means clients are always guided by someone who knows the neighborhoods, the pricing trends, and the opportunities that others miss. For anyone searching for a top realtor in Henderson NV, the top real estate agent in Summerlin, or the #1 agent in Southwest Las Vegas — the search ends with Jake Geckler.

Jake’s 110+ verified five-star reviews are not merely testimonials — they are a testament to a culture of excellence that permeates every interaction. Clients consistently highlight his transparency, negotiation prowess, and the seamless, stress-free experience delivered by The Geckler Team.

“The Las Vegas real estate market rewards those who prepare, move decisively, and negotiate fearlessly,” says Jake Geckler. “My team and I have built our reputation by delivering exactly that — every single time. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, we bring the expertise, the tools, and the heart to make your real estate goals a reality.”

Awards & Accolades

#1 Independent Agent — Keller Williams The MarketPlace, 2025

— Keller Williams The MarketPlace, 2025 Back-to-Back Triple Gold Winner — Keller Williams

— Keller Williams Top 250 Realtor — Las Vegas, Nevada (Multiple Years)

— Las Vegas, Nevada (Multiple Years) $200M+ in Career Real Estate Sales Volume

in Career Real Estate Sales Volume 250+ Homes Sold — Buyers & Sellers Combined

— Buyers & Sellers Combined 110+ Verified Five-Star Reviews — Google & Platforms

— Google & Platforms Top Realtor in Las Vegas, NV — 2025 Recognition

— 2025 Recognition Serving All of Greater Las Vegas Valley

Service Area

Client Review

“I just completed a transaction with Jake and his team, and I felt compelled to share my experience. As an agent, it’s not often that I go out of my way to leave a review for another agent, but when you work with someone who immediately demonstrates a higher standard of professionalism, genuine care for their clients, and exceptional communication, it most definitely deserves to be recognized. Jake was a true advocate for his Buyers throughout the entire process. His negotiation skills, transparency and responsiveness made for a smooth and collaborative transaction. I represented the Seller and together we worked diligently to find a common ground that ultimately delivered what mattered most to both parties. Jake and Geri are a stellar team! It is obvious that Geri loves what she does and is always on top of things. If you are looking to buy or sell, I can say firsthand that you’ll be in excellent hands with Jake & Geri! It was truly a pleasure working with you both and I look forward to having the opportunity to do so again in the near future.”

— Elizabeth Valenzuela, Verified Google Review

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is a top realtor in Las Vegas, NV? Jake Geckler is widely recognized as a top realtor in Las Vegas, NV. As the #1 Independent Agent at Keller Williams The MarketPlace in 2025, with $200M+ in career sales volume, 250+ homes sold, and Top 250 status in Las Vegas, Jake brings an unmatched level of expertise and results to every buyer and seller he represents. Learn more at gecklerteam.com/las-vegas.

What areas does Jake Geckler serve as a top real estate agent? Jake Geckler and The Geckler Team serve the entire Greater Las Vegas Valley, including Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Southwest Las Vegas, Northwest Las Vegas, and Boulder City. Whether you’re buying or selling anywhere in the Las Vegas metro area, Jake has the local knowledge to get you the best outcome.

What awards and accolades has Jake Geckler earned? Jake Geckler has earned numerous prestigious honors, including #1 Independent Agent at Keller Williams The MarketPlace (2025), Back-to-Back Triple Gold Winner at Keller Williams, and consistent placement among the Top 250 real estate agents in Las Vegas, NV. He has also accumulated over 110 verified five-star reviews from satisfied buyers and sellers across the Las Vegas Valley.

How much real estate has Jake Geckler sold in Las Vegas? Jake Geckler has sold over 250 homes in Las Vegas and the surrounding communities, generating more than $200 million in total real estate sales volume. This remarkable track record is a direct reflection of his strategic approach, deep market knowledge, and commitment to maximizing outcomes for every client.

Why should I choose Jake Geckler as my realtor in Henderson or Summerlin? If you’re searching for the best realtor in Henderson, NV or the top agent in Summerlin, Jake Geckler offers an unbeatable combination: local expertise, elite negotiation skills, transparent communication, and a proven record of delivering results. The Geckler Team’s 110+ five-star reviews from real clients tell the story. Visit gecklerteam.com/henderson or gecklerteam.com/summerlin to get started.

Does Jake Geckler help both buyers and sellers in Las Vegas? Yes — Jake Geckler is a full-service real estate professional representing both buyers and sellers throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Southwest Las Vegas, Northwest Las Vegas, and Boulder City. For sellers, he delivers maximum equity through strategic pricing and premium marketing. For buyers, he provides fierce advocacy, expert negotiation, and seamless guidance from search to closing.

Ready to Work with a Top Realtor in Las Vegas, NV?

Those ready to work with a top realtor in Las Vegas, Nevada can contact Jake Geckler and The Geckler Team for assistance with buying or selling properties throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, and the Greater Las Vegas Valley by visiting this website or reaching the team directly at 702-824-2941 or jake.geckler@gmail.com . Additional information is available through the Geckler Team Website , Google Business Profile , Facebook , Zillow , Realtor.com , Instagram , and YouTube .