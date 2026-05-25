IBM partners with Scuderia Ferrari to use AI for personalised fan storytelling

IBM has partnered with Scuderia Ferrari HP to overhaul Ferrari’s fan app and use artificial intelligence to deliver personalised storytelling that keeps fans engaged year-round, company and team executives told TechCrunch. The collaboration focuses on turning high-frequency race data and in-app engagement signals into accessible content, games, and AI-driven features designed to make each fan feel known.

Partnership purpose

IBM selected Formula One and Ferrari to expand its sports partnerships and provide advanced AI tools.

The stated goal is to use data to create stories and experiences that help fans understand and connect with the team.

Why F1 and Ferrari

Formula One’s growing popularity, especially in the U.S. after Netflix’s Drive to Survive, has attracted tech firms such as AWS, Oracle, and Anthropic.

IBM said it targeted Ferrari because the team is among the sport’s most iconic and data-rich outfits.

App overhaul

Ferrari hired Stefano Pallard as head of fan development to drive the app changes.

The new app adds games, AI-written race summaries, more behind-the-scenes content, prediction features, and an AI companion for fan queries.

Data and storytelling

Teams capture millions of data points per second during races; IBM and Ferrari aim to convert that data into easy-to-follow content.

Executives say storytelling—explaining processes such as pit stops—helps fans feel closer to the team.

Language and accessibility

One simple change was adding Italian to the app; previously, Ferrari’s fan app lacked that option.

Ferrari intends the app to serve a global and diversifying fanbase with more tailored content.

Engagement metrics

IBM cited a 62% increase in app engagement over race weekends since the partnership began.

Ferrari uses AI to analyse which content users like and fan sentiment, information that guides future content choices.

Personalisation plans

Ferrari plans deeper personalisation and more immersive experiences, aiming to tailor the app for long-term and new fans alike.

Pallard said the five-year vision with IBM is to make each fan feel the experience was built for them, whether they have supported Ferrari for 30 years or 30 days.

Fanbase shifts

F1 reported that 75% of new fans were women, many of them Gen Z, and initiatives such as the F1 Academy target female driver development.

Ferrari executives said the changing demographics increase demand for more data, features, and insight.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com

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