LOULOU The Brand Strengthens Romania’s Position in Global Couture Through Independent Luxury Fashion

LOULOU The Brand, an independent couture house by Romanian designer Andra Turcanu that launched in 2012, has established a documented international presence.

Registered with the Romanian State Office for Inventions and Trademarks (OSIM), the couture house has been steadily working towards establishing its international reputation while remaining independent within the industry for the past fourteen years. LOULOU The Brand was the first independent couture house of its generation in Romania, following the legacy of established Romanian houses such as Casa Venus and Doina Levintza.

LOULOU The Brand has taken an uncompromising approach to couture, maintaining the essence of couture by focusing on craftsmanship and exclusivity .

Each LOULOU piece is made-to-order. Rather than producing inventory in advance, the house creates every garment only after a client places an order, allowing the team to focus on fit, hand-finishing, and the couture-level detail that defines the brand. This slower model reduces waste and protects craftsmanship.

“Luxury must have soul,” said founder Andra Turcanu. “Otherwise it’s just expensive fabric.”

The success of the company is helping bring Romanian luxury fashion to the forefront of international fashion as well. With offerings ranging from couture dresses and evening gowns to bridal and bespoke special-occasion pieces, LOULOU The Brand is seen as one of the first independent couture houses to receive international attention.

Maintaining production in Romania and catering to clients in over 36 countries has also highlighted the increasing global interest in the skills and artistry of craftspeople in Eastern Europe in luxury fashion design.

The brand is known for sculptural silhouettes, dramatic bows, hand-applied crystal embellishment, ostrich-feather work, and couture-inspired detailing — a visual signature that blends romantic femininity with contemporary structure. Signature techniques include hand-pleated tulle, draped organza, and feather embroidery.

LOULOU founder Andra Turcanu’s studies and work have spanned marketing, economics, diplomacy, hospitality, fashion, and design, including a study abroad in London. Working from age sixteen, Andra Turcanu started the company from scratch and has been able to grow the brand without compromising on craftsmanship, work conditions, and sustainable brand development.

Since its founding, LOULOU The Brand has consistently prioritised above-market compensation for its atelier team — a deliberate commitment to sustaining skilled craftsmanship within the Romanian fashion industry. “We were the first of our generation in Romania to build a couture house from zero — no capital, no shortcuts, no compromises. Fourteen years later, that’s still the standard,” explained Andra Turcanu, the founder.

The international presence of the company has been significantly bolstered via editorial features and celebrity styling in various entertainment sectors. LOULOU The Brand has featured in magazines such as British Vogue, Vogue Thailand, Vogue Italia, Vogue Brazil, Vogue Australia, Elle UK, and Elle Japan.

Such editorial features have contributed significantly towards building the brand reputation and awareness of Romanian couture at an international luxury fashion level.

The brand is also actively integrating new technologies, including AI-driven design and operational tools, to support a more responsive and sustainable production model — while preserving the human craftsmanship that remains the brand’s foundation.

The company has gained visibility not only in fashion magazines but also on some of the most popular entertainment and media channels , such as BBC News, Harper’s Bazaar, Daily Mail, Today.com, and Hola! Mexico.

The brand has dressed Mexican singer Thalia during the Latin GRAMMY Awards, Gwen Stefani during her appearance on The Voice, Maya Jama during the BRIT Awards, Rita Ora at the Avicii Tribute Concert in Stockholm, Heidi Klum during Germany’s Next Top Model, and Abigail Breslin at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Furthermore, actress Alexandra Daddario wore LOULOU during a photoshoot for British Vogue, shot by renowned photographer Storm Santos. LOULOU has dressed Sabrina Carpenter across multiple tour appearances, Becky G, Kehlani, Saweetie, Nicole Scherzinger, Paris Hilton, KAYALI founder Mona Kattan, Vera Brezhneva, and Romanian actress Madalina Ghenea.

Moreover, the brand has gained considerable ground in K-pop fashion , which is one of the most internationally influential segments of the modern entertainment styling industry. The designer’s pieces have been worn by Winter from aespa at the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon, Rosé from BLACKPINK on their 2023 world tour and performances at Coachella, Tzuyu from TWICE, and Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation.

K-pop’s global cultural reach has brought international attention to the brand, placing LOULOU among fashion brands with a documented global presence.

“A dress should do more than look beautiful,” Turcanu stated. “It should make a woman feel powerful, unforgettable, and entirely herself.”

The continued success of LOULOU shows Romania’s growing role as an important contributor to international fashion culture.