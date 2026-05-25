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Netino Regains Its Independence and Relaunches as a French Marketing Process Outsourcer

ByEthan Lin

May 25, 2026

Netino has reached an agreement with the Concentrix group to operate again under its own brand, led by three founding partners and a renewed approach to marketing outsourcing.

After twenty years in business, including extensive activity in content moderation, Netino has entered a new phase. The company, formerly known as Netino by Concentrix, announced its independence in January 2026, in agreement with Concentrix, and now operates under the Netino brand from its headquarters at 19 rue du Sentier, Paris 75002, France. The stated objective of the separation is to allow each entity to focus on its core business.

The transition reflects the company’s established positioning as a Marketing Process Outsourcer (MPO), a category that Netino has worked to define and structure within the French market.

Netino started by industrialising content moderation at a time when the function was not yet structured inside most organisations. Since then, the company has extended its scope to cover content management, community management, social care, social listening, and marketing technology operations.

“We don’t just moderate content: we design, structure, and manage complete marketing execution frameworks,” said Herve Rigault, Chief Executive Officer of Netino. “Our role is that of a trusted third party that takes charge of structuring, ensuring the reliability and security of digital marketing operations, transforming them into a sustainable competitive advantage.”

The Netino service model is organised around five operational layers. The first covers strategic governance, including organisational design, service-level agreements, key performance indicator architecture, and compliance monitoring. The second covers operational delivery, including content operations, moderation, community management, campaign deployment, customer relationship management support, and crisis management. The third covers technology orchestration, including application programming interface integrations, workflow automation, dashboards, and platform harmonisation.

The fourth covers performance intelligence, with real-time monitoring, benchmarks, and continuous improvement loops. The fifth covers resilience and scalability, with around-the-clock coverage, multilingual hubs, capacity scaling, and redundancy protocols.

The company reports a network of more than 3,000 multilingual experts operating around the clock and serves organisations across sectors, including luxury, telecommunications, financial services, retail, e-commerce, media, health, mobility, and public institutions.

Netino is led by three partners with complementary backgrounds. Herve Rigault, Chief Executive Officer, oversees the company’s development strategy and organisational structure. Jonathan Charbit, Chief Revenue Officer, focuses on digital transformation and growth. Reda Aboulkacem, Chief Technology Officer, leads operational delivery and orchestrates hybrid human-artificial intelligence systems.

Netino has adopted a hybrid operating model that combines proprietary AI-powered tools with human oversight. According to the company, the model is intended to address reliability, compliance, and crisis management requirements that fully automated solutions alone may not meet.

About Netino

About Netino. Founded over 20 years ago, Netino is a French Marketing Process Outsourcing Company. The company designs, structures, and manages marketing execution chains for client organisations, with activity across content management, content moderation, social listening and advisory, community management, social care, and marketing technology. Netino is headquartered at 19 rue du Sentier, Paris 75002, France.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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