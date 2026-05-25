FBI director Kash Patel’s merch site taken offline after alleged malware hijack

The merchandise site for FBI director Kash Patel was taken offline after reports that hackers had hijacked the site to distribute an infostealer malware strain, according to initial reporting and security researchers. The site, operated under the Based Apparel brand, remained offline while researchers and reporters examined the incident.

How the infection was reported

An X user posted that the Based Apparel site appeared to host malware designed to steal credentials and other data.

A security researcher later posted an analysis indicating the presence of an infostealer on the site.

Site status and responses

As of this report, the Based Apparel website is offline.

TechCrunch emailed a Gmail address previously associated with Patel; Brand Apparel could not be reached for comment.

Malware details

Reportedly, the threat on the site was an infostealer, a class of malware that attempts to capture users’ credentials, passwords, and other sensitive data from infected machines.

A security researcher shared technical analysis on social media that described the malware’s behavior.

Related security incidents

The takedown came amid other security problems for MAGA-associated ventures this week.

President Trump’s phone provider and the maker of Trump Mobile confirmed customer personal data — names, email and mailing addresses, cell numbers, and order identifiers — had been exposed online after researchers alerted two YouTubers who purchased Trump Mobile phones.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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