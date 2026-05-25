DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

FBI director Kash Patel’s merch site taken offline after alleged malware hijack

ByJolyen

May 25, 2026

FBI director Kash Patel’s merch site taken offline after alleged malware hijack

The merchandise site for FBI director Kash Patel was taken offline after reports that hackers had hijacked the site to distribute an infostealer malware strain, according to initial reporting and security researchers. The site, operated under the Based Apparel brand, remained offline while researchers and reporters examined the incident.

How the infection was reported
An X user posted that the Based Apparel site appeared to host malware designed to steal credentials and other data.
A security researcher later posted an analysis indicating the presence of an infostealer on the site.

Site status and responses
As of this report, the Based Apparel website is offline.
TechCrunch emailed a Gmail address previously associated with Patel; Brand Apparel could not be reached for comment.

Malware details
Reportedly, the threat on the site was an infostealer, a class of malware that attempts to capture users’ credentials, passwords, and other sensitive data from infected machines.
A security researcher shared technical analysis on social media that described the malware’s behavior.

Related security incidents
The takedown came amid other security problems for MAGA-associated ventures this week.
President Trump’s phone provider and the maker of Trump Mobile confirmed customer personal data — names, email and mailing addresses, cell numbers, and order identifiers — had been exposed online after researchers alerted two YouTubers who purchased Trump Mobile phones.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Influence360 Launches as the First AI & Data-Driven Web3 KOL Platform with Global KOL Coverage and Real Attribution
May 25, 2026 Ethan Lin
Apple asks Supreme Court to limit Epic injunction to parties in lawsuit
May 25, 2026 Jolyen
MR Group Wins Four Awards at SOBA, Highlighting Growth in Retail Education and Data-Driven Transformation
May 25, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801