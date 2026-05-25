Little Scholars NYC Celebrates Over a Decade of Transforming Early Childhood Education Across New York City

Little Scholars NYC is celebrating more than a decade of serving families across New York City with its play-based, child-centered approach to learning and care. Since opening its first location in 2013, the premier network of daycare and preschool centers has grown into a trusted name in early education, now operating multiple locations throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan while continuing to expand its reach and impact.

As part of this milestone, Little Scholars recently opened new centers in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood and Downtown Brooklyn on Adams Street, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to making high-quality childcare and education accessible to more families throughout the city. The expansion reflects both growing demand from parents and the company’s long-term vision of building nurturing educational environments that prepare children for lifelong success.

Little Scholars NYC was founded by Nick Kats and Mariana Korsunsky, whose shared mission has remained central to the organization’s growth over the past decade. Together, they built the company around a philosophy that values emotional development, creativity, independence, and community alongside academic readiness.

“From the beginning, our mission was never simply to open daycare centers,” said Nick Kats, co-founder of Little Scholars NYC. “We wanted to create environments where children feel safe, inspired, and truly seen. Reaching this milestone is incredibly meaningful because it represents the trust thousands of families have placed in us over the years.”

At the core of Little Scholars’ educational model is a commitment to developing the ‘whole child.’ The centers incorporate play-based learning alongside creative curriculum and HighScope educational models designed to support cognitive, emotional, social, and physical development. Programs span infant care through preschool, 3K, UPK, summer camp, and extended daycare services, offering children opportunities to explore STEM concepts, music, movement, arts, language development, and collaborative learning in nurturing classroom environments.

The organization’s approach has resonated strongly with families seeking educational spaces that combine academic preparation with emotional support and individualized attention. Parents receive regular updates through digital communication tools, while classrooms maintain a strong emphasis on connection, inclusivity, and community-building. The centers also participate in voucher and public education programs aimed at making early childhood education accessible to families from a wide range of backgrounds.

For Mariana Korsunsky, who serves as Director of Education, the anniversary represents more than business growth. It reflects years of shaping meaningful experiences during some of the most formative stages of childhood.

“We care deeply about changing the lives of children and laying the foundation that sets them up for success,” said Korsunsky. “Early childhood is where confidence begins, where curiosity develops, and where children first discover their relationship with learning and the world around them. That responsibility is something we take every single day very seriously.”

Over the years, Little Scholars has earned recognition for its emphasis on compassionate education, multicultural learning environments, and strong teacher-family partnerships. The company’s educators are trained to support children through developmental milestones while encouraging independence, emotional intelligence, and creative exploration.

The opening of the Chelsea and Downtown Brooklyn locations marks a new chapter for the organization as it continues responding to the needs of modern New York families. The new centers were designed to reflect the brand’s signature focus on warmth, innovation, and enriching educational experiences while expanding access to quality childcare in rapidly growing neighborhoods.

Today, more than a decade after its founding, Little Scholars NYC continues to operate with the same foundational purpose that inspired its creation: helping children thrive in environments where they feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow.

“As we continue expanding, our focus remains exactly the same as it was on day one,” added Kats. “Every child deserves an education rooted in care, encouragement, and opportunity. We’re proud to continue building spaces where children can begin their journey with confidence and joy.”