Binance Invests in Workforce Capability as AI Reshapes the Job Market

While companies across the tech sector cut 52,050 jobs in Q1 2026 – a 40% increase year-over-year amid accelerating AI adoption – Binance continues to expand its workforce in certain areas, actively hiring across 380+ roles while building an AI-competent workforce.

Some narratives frame AI as a substitute for human labor, but our approach is different. We see AI as a capability multiplier – one that helps teams operate more effectively and redirect focus toward the areas where human insight matters most.

Human Intent Leads, AI Executes

The idea that AI should replace human talent overlooks where AI creates the most value. Across industries, the strongest gains from AI have come from augmentation, not substitution – particularly in roles where judgment, context, and accountability matter. In fact, studies from organizations like McKinsey Global Institute and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development consistently show that AI delivers the greatest value when humans remain at the center of the workflow – guiding decisions, applying judgment, and shaping creative direction – while AI supports them by handling repetitive and rules-based tasks.

True innovation emerges when AI absorbs the mechanical workload such as data processing, pattern detection, and routine execution – freeing people to focus on what machines cannot replicate: strategic thinking, creative problem-solving, and human judgment shaped by context and experience.

Our philosophy for building an AI-competent company goes beyond simply deploying new tools. It centers on actively encouraging AI adoption across teams while continuing to invest in talent. This approach is also reflected in our hiring strategy, with 20% of our 2026 hires brought in specifically for AI tech and product development roles.

Embracing AI Adoption, Building AI Literacy

To date, we’ve already integrated proprietary tools like SAFUGPT, Hexa, and Clawbot into our internal systems for employees to use across daily workflows. Hexa is a no-code AI platform that allows teams to build scalable AI tools and assistants – such as internal knowledge chatbots or AI agents that automate operational reviews – without coding expertise, while Clawbot helps teams streamline repetitive workflows in day-to-day execution. In 2026 alone, we also rolled out eight different types of AI training spanning 28 sessions – with multiple session timings designed to accommodate our global workforce across time zones.

These trainings are designed to build both foundational and advanced AI literacy, covering a broad range of AI tools and competencies. This includes two prompt engineering training tracks, four different Clawbot training programs spanning 16 sessions. Notably, the Clawbot training series achieved an 87% participation rate, reflecting strong employee enthusiasm toward embracing new skills and tools to become more AI-competent.

In addition, we’ve been publishing weekly AI micro-learning pieces since last December. Each piece distills practical AI insights, tips, and knowledge into a format that can be read in under three minutes, making it easily accessible to all employees. To date, 22 editions have been released.

Scaling AI Adoption Through Shared Use Cases

We believe capability building extends into applied learning, where employees translate concepts into real workflows and share outcomes across the company. This is reflected in how teams across the organization have actively experimented with AI and presented their successful use cases to inspire broader adoption, including 13 live Clawbot use case sharing sessions and 3 live Hexa use case roadshow sessions in 2026. These sessions showcase how different teams are applying AI in practical, impactful ways and learning from one another in real time.

From Experimentation to a Shared Playbook

Building on this culture of shared learning, we have also developed structured knowledge libraries including Hexa and SAFUGPT use case catalog articles, documenting practical implementations of AI across different functions. These catalogs serve as living references for how AI is being embedded into day-to-day operations, helping teams replicate and scale successfully.

Early Results, With More to Come

These efforts are already translating into meaningful adoption across the organization. Clawbot has reached an internal adoption rate of approximately 72%, while Hexa has achieved around 57%, reflecting growing employee confidence in integrating AI into daily workflows. At the same time, we continue to expand our AI learning initiatives, with a fifth Clawbot training module and two additional Clawbot use case sharing sessions set to roll out next week.

Scaling AI Responsibly, With Ethics at the Core

As AI adoption accelerates, understanding AI ethics, governance, and responsible deployment has become increasingly important. Binance recently earned the ISO/IEC 42001 certification, an international standard for responsible AI governance. Through a Privacy by Design approach, Binance ensures data protection considerations remain central to AI deployment, while company-wide AI training, prompt engineering programs, and structured oversight practices help employees adopt AI ethically, responsibly, and with meaningful human oversight.

About Binance:

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

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