L.Y.N. -Funding Dreams Announces $250,000 Dream Grants

What began as an idea to fund one million dreams in 2019 has grown into one of the most distinctive philanthropic models in the United States. L.Y.N. – Funding Dreams, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating under the founding principle of “Love Your Neighbor,” has announced five Dream Grants ranging from $50,000 to $250,000, awarded to selected applicants through a competitive review process based on need, vision, and impact.

According to the organization, momentum continues to grow rapidly. L.Y.N. – Funding Dreams reports that it is on track to raise more than $24 million across campaigns for world-changing causes, and 60 personal grants awarded annually.

A Model Built on Two Outcomes

At L.Y.N. (Love Your Neighbor), a $2 contribution supports featured nonprofit causes while also contributing to a broader grant-making ecosystem that funds individual Dream Grants for selected applicants. The model is designed to connect everyday giving with measurable impact across both charitable organizations and individuals pursuing life-changing goals.

One small act of generosity creates two real outcomes: a nonprofit doing extraordinary work receives funding for its mission, and selected individuals receive resources to pursue education, launch businesses, reduce debt, or advance meaningful personal goals. Together, donors and dreamers turn small contributions into measurable social impact.

Five Grants, Five Opportunities to Change a Life

The current grant cycle features five Dream Grants structured at multiple award levels, with the top award reaching $250,000. Grants are awarded through a structured application process and merit-based committee review. Selection is competitive and based on the strength of each applicant’s submission, including need, clarity of purpose, and potential impact.

The organization emphasizes that Dream Grants are not based on chance, lottery systems, sweepstakes, or gambling mechanisms. Instead, each award reflects a formal evaluation of applicants and their proposed use of funds.

Eligible uses for Dream Grant funds include launching a small business, completing an education, eliminating significant personal debt, or pursuing goals that financial barriers have previously placed out of reach.

Ending Sexual Exploitation, One Donation at a Time

One of the featured campaigns now live on the L.Y.N. – Funding Dreams platform supports the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), an organization working to address and end sexual exploitation at a systemic level. A $2 contribution supports the nonprofit’s humanitarian programs and broader funding initiatives for high-impact social causes.

The pairing of a major social issue with accessible giving reflects the core design philosophy of the platform. Generosity does not require wealth. Each contribution supports real nonprofit work while also contributing to a larger ecosystem of funded grants and social impact initiatives.

The Problem L.Y.N. Was Built to Solve

Co-founders Ken Smith and Robin launched the concept in 2019 with a specific frustration in mind. Fundraising, in its most common forms, had become disconnected from clear, measurable outcomes. Traditional models cost too much. Campaigns raised money, but donors often lacked visibility into the direct impact of their contributions.

“We are on a mission to make generosity trustworthy again,” said co-founder Ken Smith. “We built a model where giving to a cause supports real outcomes for organizations and individuals, and where generosity flows in multiple directions. We want to create a world where missions succeed and dreams are funded.”

The platform’s design addresses this directly. Every campaign is tied to a specific nonprofit with a defined funding goal, and progress is tracked transparently. Donors can follow campaigns and see how their contributions are deployed toward completed funding milestones.

What Sets L.Y.N. Apart

The organization describes its model as a category of its own. It does not operate like traditional fundraising platforms because it combines nonprofit funding with structured grant-making for individuals. The dual-focus design represents a shift toward integrated philanthropy that supports both organizations and people in need of opportunity.

Generosity That Returns

The model rests on a straightforward premise: generosity should create measurable outcomes for everyone involved. Nonprofits deserve full funding to complete their missions. Donors deserve transparency in how their contributions are used. And individuals with strong ideas, goals, or needs deserve structured access to opportunities that can change their lives.

With a growing base of donors, active campaigns underway, and a roster of organizations in line for $1,000,000 grants, the platform continues to expand its reach and impact. Five Dream Grants are available through the current cycle, awarded through competitive review.

About L.Y.N. – Funding Dreams

L.Y.N. (Love Your Neighbor) – Funding Dreams is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded with a mission to fund one million dreams. The platform connects thousands of everyday dreamers with world-changing nonprofits through a dual-outcome model that funds $1,000,000 grants for featured causes while making donors eligible to receive personal Dream Grants of up to $250,000. Grant recipients are selected through graded applications and merit-based committee review.

Donors and prospective applicants can learn more, explore current campaigns, and submit a Dream Grant application at lynfundingdreams.org . The organization maintains an active presence on Instagram , Facebook , X , TikTok , and YouTube , where campaign updates, donor stories, and grant recipient features are shared regularly.