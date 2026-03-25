Blockchain Wire Named Official PR Sponsor for the Inaugural Maryland BlockchAIn Conference and Bootcamp

Blockchain Wire, the industry’s premier press release distribution service for blockchain and emerging technology, is proud to announce its role as the official PR sponsor for the Blockchain Legal Institute, Digital Asset Regulatory Authority & Maryland Blockchain Association’s landmark event, Maryland Tech Week featuring the First Maryland based BlockchAIn Bootcamp & Workforce Expo Conference 2026.

Taking place from July 13–17, 2026, at Capitol Technology University, located 30 minutes from Washington DC, this five-day intensive hub will merge a high-level blockchain conference with a hands-on interactive bootcamp workshops and hackathon. The event is designed to bridge the gap between emerging technology and real-world application, focusing on the theme: Building Careers, Blockchain, Investment & Business.

A Vision for a Global Digital Economy

The conference targets a diverse spectrum of attendees from high school and college students and tech enthusiasts to legislative staff, professionals, and retirees. By integrating AI and Blockchain education, the event aims to equip Maryland’s workforce and residents with the tools needed to navigate an increasingly decentralized digital economy.

“Maryland is continuing to step onto the global stage as a leader in the digital revolution,” said Jacqueline Cooper, Co-Founder of the Maryland Blockchain Association. “At Maryland BlockchAIn Conference and Bootcamp, we are bridging the gap between localized education and the global investment landscape. This conference and bootcamp serve as a launchpad for all age students and professionals to lead in a decentralized world, providing them the tools to thrive in the future global workforce.”

Exhibiting and Scholarship Opportunities

To foster an inclusive environment, the Maryland Blockchain Association has announced that scholarships are available for students and educators to ensure financial barriers do not prevent the next generation of innovators from attending.

Furthermore, the Exhibitor Hall will serve as a centerpiece and marketplace for the five-day event. Organizations specializing in DeFi, RegTech, AI-Blockchain hybrids, and workforce development are invited to showcase their solutions to a diverse audience of decision-makers and talent. Early bird tickets are now available, offering significant savings for those who register before the general sale.

Empowering the Next Generation

A core pillar of the 2026 initiative is professional development. As industries undergo rapid digital transformation, the partnership between the Maryland Blockchain Association and Blockchain Wire ensures that these critical educational resources reach a global audience.

“The nature of employment is shifting; how we work, hire, and build careers will look fundamentally different in the coming years,” said Sandra Ditore, SVP of Client Success at Blockchain Wire. “This conference provides a vital opportunity for students to connect directly with the pioneers of this space, ensuring they aren’t just observers of the future, but active participants in it.”

About Maryland Blockchain Association

The Maryland Blockchain Association is dedicated to promoting blockchain innovation and education within the state of Maryland, fostering a collaborative ecosystem for businesses, educators, and policymakers. Visit https://marylandblockchainassociation.org/summer-conference/.

About Blockchain Legal Institute

The Blockchain Legal Institute provides education and legal tech tools to those exploring the areas of innovative tech development and digital asset compliance. Visit www.bli.tools.

About Digital Asset Regulatory Authority

DARA is a grassroots Self Regulatory Organization creating a general assembly of industry leaders to support the creation and implementation of ethical standards to support innovation and consumer adoption. Visit www.dara.foundation.

About Blockchain Wire

Blockchain Wire is the first press release distribution service focused exclusively on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 news. Offering global reach and industry-specific targeting, Blockchain Wire helps companies scale their message to investors, journalists, and enthusiasts worldwide. Visit https://blockchainwire.io.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.