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Corestrat.ai Introduces AI-Powered Decision Intelligence Platform to Support Data-Driven Enterprise Strategies

ByEthan Lin

Mar 25, 2026

Corestrat.ai, a London-based artificial intelligence company focused on decision intelligence technology, has introduced its advanced platform designed to help organisations transform complex data into actionable business strategies. The company’s solutions combine machine learning, predictive analytics, and automation to enable enterprises to move from data analysis to operational decisions more efficiently.

As organisations continue to generate increasing volumes of data, many face challenges in converting insights into practical business outcomes. Corestrat.ai’s technology addresses this issue by providing a unified environment where businesses can analyse information, develop decision strategies, and automate operational processes.

The platform is designed for sectors where fast and accurate decision-making is critical, including financial services, insurance, logistics, and digital commerce. By integrating artificial intelligence with enterprise data systems, Corestrat.ai allows organisations to streamline complex workflows, improve risk management processes, and optimise performance across multiple operational areas.

One of the central components of the company’s ecosystem is IntelliDecision.ai, a decision intelligence platform that allows organisations to build predictive models, test strategies, and deploy automated decision processes. The system enables both technical teams and business leaders to collaborate on data-driven strategies without requiring extensive programming expertise.

In addition to decision modelling capabilities, Corestrat.ai provides Rule.ai, a rule management system that enables organisations to design and manage automated decision rules across various business operations. This platform allows companies to implement policy-driven automation while maintaining transparency and operational control.

Another element of the company’s technology suite is GenInsight.ai, a generative AI-powered platform that allows users to explore large datasets through natural language prompts. The system identifies patterns, insights, and trends that can support strategic planning and operational optimisation.

By bringing these technologies together, Corestrat.ai aims to create an integrated framework that helps organisations reduce decision complexity and accelerate data-driven innovation. The platform is built on scalable cloud architecture, enabling enterprises to deploy AI-driven decision systems across modern digital infrastructures.

About Corestrat.ai

Corestrat.ai is a London-based artificial intelligence and decision intelligence technology company focused on helping organisations transform complex data into strategic insights. The company develops AI-powered platforms that combine predictive analytics, automation, and generative AI to support real-time decision-making across enterprise operations. Corestrat.ai’s solutions are designed for industries that rely on advanced data analysis, including financial services, insurance, logistics, and digital platforms, enabling businesses to improve operational efficiency and make faster, more informed decisions.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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