ViewTrade and IDS Fintech Complete FIX Certification to Support Institutional Trading Connectivity

ViewTrade Holding Corp., a leading U.S.-based provider of global investment and financial technology solutions, today announced the successful completion of Financial Information eXchange (FIX) certification with IDS Fintech, marking an important step between the two firms.

The certification establishes standardized electronic messaging between ViewTrade’s infrastructure and IDS Fintech’s platform using the globally recognized FIX protocol, supporting standardized order routing and trade execution messaging.

The initiative reflects both firms’ focus on interoperable architecture and scalable connectivity for broker-dealers and financial institutions operating across multiple markets.

“Completing FIX certification with IDS Fintech represents an important step in expanding connectivity options available within our trading ecosystem in Kuwait,” said Samer Helbaoui, Vice President, Gulf Regional Growth at ViewTrade. “This certification supports firms seeking flexible integration frameworks aligned with widely adopted industry standards.”

“Interoperability is increasingly important for institutions looking to connect regional platforms with global execution infrastructure,” said Sergei Lishchenko, Chief Client Solutions Officer at ViewTrade. “This certification reflects the practical value of open architecture in supporting scalable brokerage connectivity.”

Through this certification, IDS Fintech clients can route orders to US markets via FIX-based flow, enabling firms to seamlessly access US execution venues while keeping their current technology stack as is.

“At IDS-FINTECH, our mission has always been to provide investment banks and the brokerage industry with seamless access to global markets. While we already offer robust integrations via ROR, LSEG, and direct connectivity to local exchanges like Boursa Kuwait, this certification with ViewTrade allows us to offer a truly turn-key solution,” said Hisham Jomaa, COO of IDS-FINTECH. “Our GCC banking and brokerage clients can now leverage IDS-FINTECH’s advanced end-user tools while benefiting from ViewTrade’s extensive order management capabilities across the US, Europe, and Asia. It’s about giving our clients a ready-to-go bridge to the world’s most liquid markets.”

The announcement builds on ViewTrade’s ongoing efforts to enhance its open-architecture ecosystem and follows previously announced integrations aimed at supporting global brokerage infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the Certification:

Expanded market and product access: IDS Fintech’s clients can trade multiple asset classes and access more markets and execution venues

IDS Fintech’s clients can trade multiple asset classes and access more markets and execution venues Designed to support operational consistency: Thorough pre‑trade testing and standard message flows mean fewer post‑trade corrections, better audit trails, and smoother compliance reporting.

Thorough pre‑trade testing and standard message flows mean fewer post‑trade corrections, better audit trails, and smoother compliance reporting. Enhanced straight‑through processing (STP): Improved STP from order entry through allocation and confirmation; less operational overhead per trade

About ViewTrade

ViewTrade is a provider of global investment and trading technology solutions that power cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. ViewTrade provides the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in its third decade, ViewTrade’s approach has helped 300+ firms – from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors – create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 30 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, ViewTrade helps its business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

ViewTrade Securities Inc, ViewTrade Technology Corporation, ViewTrade International Australia, and ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Limited are affiliated and collectively referred to (with other affiliates) as “ViewTrade”. This communication is not an offer to buy or sell securities and is not a recommendation regarding any investment or investment strategy. Investing involves risks and past performance is no guarantee of future results. Brokerage services currently provided by ViewTrade Securities Inc and ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Limited. For more information, please visit: https://www.viewtrade.com/

About IDS-FINTECH

IDS-FINTECH is an established provider of financial technology solutions, specializing in integrated platforms for the investment banking and brokerage industries. With a long-standing regional presence in Kuwait and an expanding footprint in the UAE, the firm serves a diverse range of financial institutions, including asset managers and private banks and brokerage firms.

With a strong presence in the Kuwaiti market, IDS-FINTECH provides solutions to a substantial portion of the country’s brokerage firms, supporting both back-office operations and client-facing trading tools. The firm’s flagship VESTIO ecosystem delivers an integrated platform covering wealth management, portfolio analytics, rebalancing tools and multi-market online trading. As a certified Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and solution provider for regional exchanges including Boursa Kuwait, IDS-FINTECH combines international software standards with localized GCC regulatory requirements. Drawing on more than 30 years of technological heritage from its parent company, IDS, the firm continues to support financial institutions in digital transformation initiatives.