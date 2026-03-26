Terry Katz & Associates, P.C. Named “Best Workers’ Comp. Attorney” on Long Island (2026)

Terry Katz & Associates, P.C., a leading Long Island law firm focused on workers’ compensation and Social Security disability claims, has been named Best Workers’ Compensation Attorney on Long Island in the 2026 FourLeaf Best of LI Awards. This recognition marks the second consecutive year the firm has been voted Best Workers’ Compensation Attorney on Long Island.

The Best of Long Island Awards, now in its 21st year, are among Long Island’s most trusted community honors. In 2026, over 1.3 million votes were cast across business and service categories, spotlighting local organizations that residents trust most across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The announcement comes as New York employers report more than 122,000 nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in a single year, with warehouse workers injured at rates more than double the national average.

“This honor matters because it comes directly from Long Islanders who count on us during some of life’s hardest moments,” said Attorney Justin Lieberman of Terry Katz & Associates . “When someone is injured at work, they need clarity, strong follow-through, and a legal team that deals with the system every day. That’s what we aim to deliver: answers people can act on and an experience that feels less stressful and more secure.”

A Recognition Built on Decades of Advocacy

Founded in 1992, Terry Katz & Associates, P.C. has represented over 25,000 injured and disabled workers on Long Island and across New York State, and has recovered millions of dollars in workers’ compensation and disability benefits for its clients. The firm focuses exclusively on workers’ compensation and Social Security disability claims, including workplace injuries, occupational illnesses, insurance disputes, and hearings before the New York Workers’ Compensation Board.

The firm attributes this year’s win to its long-standing focus on responsiveness, reputation, and reliable results. For injured workers throughout Long Island, community trust translates into real advantages: faster clarity, stronger follow-through, and a legal team that lives in the workers’ compensation system every day.

About the FourLeaf Best of Long Island Awards

The FourLeaf Best of Long Island Awards are a public voting program recognizing top businesses, professionals, and community organizations across more than 180 categories. Nominations open each summer, with voting running from October 1 to December 15 annually. Only the local finalists with the strongest community support in each category earn the title of “Best of Long Island.”

About Terry Katz & Associates, P.C.

Terry Katz & Associates, P.C. is a Uniondale-based workers’ compensation law firm serving injured workers across Long Island and New York City, including Nassau County, Suffolk County, and all five boroughs. The firm focuses on New York workers’ compensation and Social Security disability claims, including workplace accidents, occupational illnesses, and disputes with insurance carriers before the New York Workers’ Compensation Board.

The firm’s experienced legal team helps clients navigate workers’ compensation claims, Social Security disability benefits, and related disputes involving medical treatment, benefit delays, or denials. For over 30 years, the firm has built its reputation on practical advocacy, consistent communication, and measurable client outcomes, and is proud to have a strong reputation as a law firm for the working class.

For more information or a free case consultation, please visit https://www.terrykatzandassociates.com or call 516-997-0997.