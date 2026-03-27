Drivers in Bremerton Invited to Experience Chevrolet’s Electric Vehicles Through Exclusive EV Test Drive Opportunity

Drivers interested in making the transition to electric vehicles can now experience the latest innovations from Chevrolet with an EV test drive opportunity at Haselwood Chevrolet GMC in Bremerton, Washington. The initiative allows local drivers to get behind the wheel of Chevrolet’s growing lineup of electric vehicles and learn more about EV ownership, charging solutions, and real-world performance.

As interest in electric vehicles continues to grow throughout Washington State, dealerships are seeing increased demand for electric SUVs, electric trucks, and affordable EVs with long driving range. Through the Bremerton EV test drive program, Haselwood Chevrolet GMC drivers experience the benefits of Chevrolet’s electric lineup firsthand while answering common questions about EV charging, range, and ownership.

Experience the Chevrolet EV Lineup

Customers visiting the dealership can explore several of Chevrolet’s newest electric vehicles, including the Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and Blazer EV deliver sporty styling, advanced technology, and an estimated electric range of up to 324 miles depending on configuration. The Equinox EV provides a more affordable electric SUV option with approximately 319 miles of estimated range, while the Silverado EV brings the capability of a full-size electric pickup with a GM-estimated range of up to 440 miles. se vehicles represent Chevrolet’s commitment to expanding electric mobility while maintaining the performance, versatility, and technology drivers expect from the brand.

Helping Local Drivers Transition to Electric Vehicles

For many drivers, a test drive is the best way to understand the advantages of electric vehicles. EVs deliver instant torque, quiet operation, and reduced maintenance compared with traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

At Haselwood Chevrolet GMC drivers can learn about:

Home and public EV charging options

Estimated electric driving range

Federal and state EV incentives

Available Chevrolet EV trims and configurations

Trade-in and financing options for electric vehicles

The dealership team helps drivers evaluate whether an EV fits their lifestyle, commute, and charging availability.

Serving Drivers Across Kitsap County and the Puget Sound Region

Located in Bremerton, Haselwood Chevrolet GMC drivers throughout Kitsap County, Silverdale, Port Orchard, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island, and the greater Puget Sound region. Many drivers searching online for “Chevy EV near Bremerton,” “electric SUVs near Silverdale,” “Chevrolet Equinox EV for sale in Washington,” or “Silverado EV test drive near me” are discovering the dealership’s EV resources and test drive opportunities.

By offering hands-on EV experiences, the dealership aims to help drivers understand the advantages of electric vehicles and make informed decisions about their next vehicle purchase.

A Growing Demand for Electric Trucks and SUVs

Electric vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity as drivers seek vehicles that combine modern technology with lower emissions and reduced fuel costs. Chevrolet’s EV lineup is designed to meet a wide range of needs—from daily commuting to work-ready electric trucks.

Through its EV test drive program, Haselwood Chevrolet GMC is helping local drivers explore the future of transportation while maintaining the capability and versatility Chevrolet is known for.

About Haselwood Chevrolet GMC

Haselwood Chevrolet GMC is a dedicated Chevrolet dealership located in Bremerton, Washington. The dealership offers new Chevrolet vehicles, electric vehicles, used cars, financing options, certified service, and genuine OEM parts for drivers throughout Bremerton, Silverdale, Port Orchard, Poulsbo, and surrounding communities. As part of the larger Haselwood Auto Group, it continues to provide local drivers with access to the latest automotive technology and customer-focused service.

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