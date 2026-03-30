Ray Laethem Buick GMC Introduces Test Drive To Go Program for Drivers in Detroit and Metro Detroit

Ray Laethem Buick GMC has announced the launch of its Test Drive To Go program, a convenient service that allows drivers throughout Detroit and Metro Detroit to experience new Buick and GMC vehicles in a way that fits their schedule.

The program is designed to simplify the car shopping process for drivers searching online for Buick test drives near Detroit, GMC test drives in Metro Detroit, and dealerships offering at-home test drives. With Test Drive To Go, customers can schedule a test drive and explore their preferred vehicle without needing to spend extended time at the dealership.

As vehicle shoppers increasingly look for flexible and convenient purchasing experiences, the Test Drive To Go program helps bring the dealership experience directly to the customer. This initiative allows drivers to explore new Buick SUVs, GMC trucks, and other popular models in a comfortable and familiar environment.

“Today’s car buyers value convenience and flexibility when researching and test driving vehicles,” said a representative from Ray Laethem Buick GMC. “Our Test Drive To Go program allows drivers across Detroit and Metro Detroit to experience the performance, technology, and comfort of our Buick and GMC vehicles in a way that works best for their schedule.”

Drivers researching new Buick SUVs near Detroit, GMC trucks for sale in Metro Detroit, and Buick GMC dealerships in Detroit can now schedule a test drive through the program and experience vehicles before making a purchase decision.

The program supports interest in some of the most popular models available at the dealership, including GMC trucks, Buick SUVs, and family-friendly crossover vehicles known for advanced technology, comfort, and performance.

Ray Laethem Buick GMC continues to enhance the dealership experience by combining modern digital shopping tools with personalized customer service. Programs like Test Drive To Go help drivers take the next step in the vehicle research process while making it easier to compare models and explore features in real-world driving conditions.

Located in Detroit, Laethem Buick GMC serves across Detroit, Dearborn, Southfield, Warren, Sterling Heights, and surrounding Metro Detroit communities. The dealership offers a wide selection of new Buick and GMC vehicles, certified pre-owned models, and a variety of used cars, trucks, and SUVs.

About Laethem Buick GMC

Ray Laethem Buick GMC is a trusted Buick GMC dealership serving Detroit and Metro Detroit, offering new Buick SUVs, GMC trucks, certified pre-owned vehicles, and quality used cars. The dealership is known for providing customer-focused automotive services, flexible shopping options, and a wide inventory of vehicles designed to meet the needs of local drivers. Through innovative programs like Test Drive To Go, Laethem Buick GMC continues to enhance the vehicle shopping experience for drivers throughout the Detroit area.

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