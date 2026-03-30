Wild Tonic Introduces a New Generation of Functional Beverages with Pre- and Postbiotic Benefits

Wild Tonic, the Arizona-based brand built on honey-fermented Jun, today announced the launch of CocoBee Functional Energy and Bee Wild Mocktails, two new beverages powered by organic honey and fermentation science.

The announcement follows Founder & CEO Holly Skaggs’ win as Season Champion on America’s Real Deal, further spotlighting the brand’s rapid national momentum.

All Wild Tonic beverages begin with organic honey, which contains naturally occurring compounds that help support a healthy gut environment. With CocoBee and Bee Wild Mocktails, the company expands beyond refrigerated fermentation into shelf-stable formats formulated to retain beneficial fermentation-derived compounds, often referred to as postbiotics.

CocoBee Functional Energy is not soda. It is something wilder — for body, mind, and vibe.

Blending honey-fermented Jun with coconut water and green tea, CocoBee delivers smooth, sustained energy and hydration without artificial stimulants. Positioned beyond traditional soda and conventional energy drinks, it represents a new direction in functional beverages.

Bee Wild Mocktails, now award-winning, extend the brand’s honey-fermented expertise into the non-alcoholic social space. Crafted with real botanicals and fermentation-derived functional compounds, they offer a sophisticated, shelf-stable alternative to sugary mocktails and artificial mixers.

“Consumers want beverages that do more than hydrate or stimulate,” said Holly Skaggs, Founder & CEO of Wild Tonic. “We’re building a platform rooted in honey and fermentation science that supports balanced energy, digestive wellness, and everyday vitality.”

Together, CocoBee and Bee Wild Mocktails broaden Wild Tonic’s functional platform — bringing honey-powered fermentation to more occasions, more shelves, and more consumers nationwide.

Learn more about CocoBee at https://wildtonic.com/pages/cocobee

Learn more about Bee Wild Mocktails at https://wildtonic.com/pages/bee-wild

About Wild Tonic

Founded in Arizona, Wild Tonic produces functional beverages powered by organic honey and fermentation science. Known for clean energy, fermentation-derived benefits, and smooth flavors, Wild Tonic is redefining modern wellness beverages.

Wild Tonic is a registered trademark, and CocoBee and Bee Wild Mocktails are trademarks of their respective owners.

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