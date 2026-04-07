Canada Gun Buyback Programme Faces Delays Resistance And Questions Over Effectiveness

Canada’s effort to remove assault-style firearms through a national buyback programme is facing resistance from gun owners, provinces, and law enforcement, raising concerns about whether the policy will meet its intended public safety goals.

The initiative follows the 2020 ban on roughly 2,500 models of assault-style weapons introduced after a mass shooting in Nova Scotia. The government allocated more than C$215 million to compensate owners who surrender newly prohibited firearms.

Origins Of The Policy And Ongoing Advocacy

Calls for stricter gun control date back decades, including after the École Polytechnique massacre, where 14 women were killed. Advocate Heidi Rathjen, who has campaigned since the attack, said the current measures remain incomplete.

She argued that without a broader ban covering more firearm types, the programme risks limited impact despite significant public investment.

Implementation Challenges And Public Response

The rollout has encountered multiple obstacles. Some legal gun owners have expressed confusion over which firearms are affected, while others have criticised the policy as targeting lawful users rather than criminal activity.

Gary Anandasangaree acknowledged concerns after previously questioning the programme’s logic in a recorded conversation, later describing his remarks as misguided while reaffirming support for the policy.

More than 67,000 firearms have been declared by over 37,000 owners, compared with a government target of 136,000. An amnesty period allowing owners to comply has been extended several times, with a current deadline of 30 October for surrendered weapons to be destroyed.

Provincial And Law Enforcement Pushback

Provincial governments in Alberta and Saskatchewan have declined to fully participate. Saskatchewan officials said they would shield gun owners from penalties until compensation terms are clarified.

Some police forces have also indicated they will not assist with enforcement, citing operational burdens and prioritisation of efforts against illegal firearm smuggling.

Comparisons With International Programmes

Experts have compared Canada’s approach with earlier programmes in Australia and New Zealand, where large-scale buybacks followed mass shootings and were implemented rapidly alongside broader reforms.

Public health expert Joel Negin said those efforts were more effective due to speed, coordination, and integration with additional measures.

Legal Challenges And Policy Debate

The programme faces a pending legal challenge from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, which the Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear after lower courts upheld the ban.

The group has advised gun owners to reconsider participation while awaiting the court’s decision and is exploring options to extend compliance deadlines.

Ongoing Debate Over Scope And Impact

Critics from the firearms industry and advocacy groups continue to argue that the policy does not address the primary sources of gun crime, particularly illegal firearms entering from the United States.

Supporters maintain that restricting access to certain weapons is necessary for public safety, particularly in light of past mass shootings where long guns were used.

The federal government has said it intends to proceed with the programme despite the challenges and opposition.

Featured image credits: The Blue Diamond Gallery

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