Centred Launches in Hull: Evidence-Based Massage Therapy and Bodywork Practice Opens in Hessle

Centred is pleased to announce the launch of a new massage therapy and bodywork practice in Hessle near the English city of Hull. The clinic will offer evidence-based treatments that ease tension and support recovery.

“Our clinic works with individuals to reconnect to their bodies through massage therapy,” says Zac Botham, Centred founder. “We offer qualified massage therapists that understand how to make the most of each session and enable clients to work towards their health and wellness goals.”

Centred brings a new approach to body work in the East Riding, explains Zac Botham and his co-founder Ben Campbell. The demand for qualified massage therapy is growing thanks to the rise in the number of people with injuries and physical ailments. Zac is well positioned to help as an ITEC qualified massage therapist and an Active IQ trained sports massage practitioner. These skills enable him to adopt a client-centric ethos while being adaptive to their specific needs.

In light of this, Centred offers multiple massage and body work services depending on the treatment required. There’s deep sports massage for athletes or Swedish style massage for general relaxation and stress relief. The practice also offers holistic services, including its Centred Bodywork Method, which offers a combination of grounding exercises, somatic techniques and trauma-informed massage.

Centred is keen to put its clients at ease by offering qualified staff, insurance, and registration with relevant professional bodies. For example, Zac is a member of the Federation of Holistic Therapists (FHT) and the Sports Massage Association (SMA). These affiliations ensure verified qualifications and accountability. It also means he must continue to engage in professional training and development to keep standards high.

Centred can be found a short drive from Hull City Centre and is accessible from nearby towns including Cottingham, Beverley, Willerby and Anlaby. Sessions range from 60 to 90 minutes and can be partial or full body depending on the client’s needs and requirements.

About Centred

Centered is a bodywork and massage practice in Hessle that serves clients across Hull and East Yorkshire, offering several techniques including breathwork, deep massage, sports massage, somatic bodywork, and trauma-informed person-centered care.

For more information about Centred, use the contact details below.