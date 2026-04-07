Matt Cretzman’s Skill Refinery Tackles Enterprise Knowledge Loss as AI-Driven Layoffs Accelerate

As enterprises accelerate AI-driven workforce restructuring, Matt Cretzman’s Skill Refinery (skillrefinery.ai) is addressing a growing crisis in institutional knowledge loss. The AI-native platform converts expert intellectual property into structured skill cards delivered through the tools employees already use — including ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Anthropic’s Claude — ensuring critical expertise remains accessible when employees depart.

The enterprise knowledge retention challenge has intensified in 2026. According to Panopto’s Workplace Knowledge and Productivity Report, 42% of institutional knowledge resides solely with individual employees and is not shared with coworkers. An IDC study estimates Fortune 500 companies lose $31.5 billion annually from knowledge-sharing failures. A February 2026 Careerminds study of 600 HR professionals found that two-thirds of companies that conducted AI-driven layoffs in the past year are already rehiring roles they eliminated, with only 8.4% reporting the restructuring delivered on its promises. Recent large-scale workforce reductions across the technology sector, including Oracle’s March 31 elimination of up to 30,000 positions, have underscored the urgency of the problem.

Skill Refinery addresses what Cretzman describes as the gap between document storage and knowledge delivery. Rather than storing expertise in static files, the platform structures expert knowledge into deliverable skill cards accessible through Model Context Protocol (MCP), the universal standard now adopted by Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google DeepMind for connecting external knowledge to AI systems. When an employee departs, their structured expertise remains accessible to both human colleagues and AI systems — inside the workflow, not buried in a document repository.

Cretzman, a Fractional Chief AI Officer who operates nine ventures through Stormbreaker Digital, built Skill Refinery after observing a consistent pattern in his enterprise AI consulting work: companies investing heavily in AI infrastructure without first structuring the knowledge their AI systems need to deliver value. The platform launched with Tony Jeary, bestselling author and coach to Fortune 500 CEOs, as its first expert contributor.

“Every company investing in AI infrastructure is making a bet that their enterprise knowledge is ready for AI to use. Most of it isn’t,” said Cretzman. “Forty-two percent of institutional knowledge lives only in people’s heads. When those people leave — for any reason — the AI has nothing clean to work with. Skill Refinery exists to close that gap before it becomes a crisis.”

Matt Cretzman is a Fractional Chief AI Officer and the founder of Skill Refinery, an AI-native platform that converts expert intellectual property into structured skill cards delivered through Claude, ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot. He is the founder and CEO of Stormbreaker Digital, operates nine ventures across AI agent systems, legal technology, EdTech, and B2B SaaS, and has shipped more than 50 AI products. He co-authored The LinkedIn Advantage with Tony Jeary and brings over eight years of experience in growth marketing and AI automation. He will be presenting “AI Workshop: Stump the Expert” at MPI DFW Education Day at The Statler Hotel in Dallas on April 16, 2026. More information is available at mattcretzman.com and skillrefinery.ai .