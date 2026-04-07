From Bangkok Street Markets to Global Recognition, Freya Kotchakorn Builds One of the Largest Digital Art Schools on iPad

Freya Kotchakorn, founder of Freya Illustration FZCO, has built one of the largest Procreate education platforms in the world from Bangkok, Thailand, by combining fifteen years of commercial illustration experience with a structured teaching method designed specifically for iPad. Her courses have now reached over one hundred thousand students across more than fifty countries, earning a 4.8-star rating, because she identified a gap between the free tutorials available online and the structured path beginners actually needed.

Freya Kotchakorn grew up on the outskirts of the Thai capital. Her mother worked at Safari World, one of Bangkok’s well-known animal parks, and Kotchakorn spent much of her childhood surrounded by nature, absorbing the shapes, colors, and textures of the wildlife around her. “I didn’t grow up with massive privilege,” Kotchakorn recalls. “I spent my childhood playing around the workshop where my mum worked, exploring all the different art mediums whenever I could. Being around the animals and plants at Safari World influenced my art immensely. That’s where I first learned to really see color and form.”

That early curiosity led her to art school, which led to the logical next step for a young artist without connections: selling work directly to the public. Every day meant the same routine. Pack canvases, paints, brushes, and display materials. Commute to the market. Set up the stand. Sell a few portraits or hand-painted t-shirts. Pack everything up. Go home. The margins were thin. The supplies wore out. And the ceiling on what she could earn was low.

She knew that if she wanted to make a living from art, the model had to change. So she shifted from selling individual pieces to commercial illustration. The commissions were better, the clients more consistent. But her career truly accelerated when she discovered Procreate on iPad.

On canvas, a wrong brushstroke can mean starting over. That fear changes how artists learn, making them hesitant to experiment. On an iPad, a mistake disappears with two taps. Kotchakorn found herself improving faster than she had in years of traditional practice. The level of detail she could achieve, zooming in to place the smallest highlights, was beyond what paper allowed. Before long, luxury brands took notice. Apple invited her to teach Procreate at their flagship Today at Apple events. Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Tiffany & Co., Bottega Veneta and Sephora commissioned illustrations. Piaget, the Swiss high jewelry and watchmaking house, brought her to their Geneva headquarters to lead a bespoke three-day Procreate training for their in-house designers. She had gone from folding tables at a Thai market to working with some of the most recognized names in the world.

Then something unexpected happened. People started asking how she did it. Not professional artists, but ordinary people who had bought iPads and had no idea where to begin. They had tried YouTube tutorials and still felt stuck. Kotchakorn saw why: each tutorial taught an isolated skill from a different creator using a different method. The pieces never connected into a coherent skill set.

She also noticed a deeper problem. Most available learning paths assumed students needed years of traditional training on pencil and paper before touching a digital tool. Kotchakorn disagreed. Based on her own experience, she believed digital tools were actually the fastest way to learn illustration. The undo button alone removed the single biggest barrier to experimentation.

So she built a course. Not a collection of standalone tutorials, but a structured path designed for Procreate and iPad from the first lesson. Fundamentals came first, taught on simple subjects. Each lesson built directly on the previous one. And unlike quick-tip tutorials that promise easy results, her approach focused on depth: real process, repetition, and building genuine muscle memory. “The students go through the real process rather than hoping things will be easy and cheap,” Kotchakorn explains. “That’s why they end up proud of themselves and actually create art from their own effort.”

The results have been consistent. According to course data, 94% of students produce work they are willing to share within their first 28 days. The students who enroll at Freya’s Courses come from wildly different backgrounds, from graphic designers who never learned to illustrate to retirees picking up an iPad for the first time. A private Facebook community of over 23,000 members now shares work, exchanges feedback, and celebrates each other’s progress daily.

Kotchakorn has since expanded her work beyond courses. She co-founded the Twotap platform where creators can offer their own courses and brushes. Her team also recently launched Mira Draw , a dedicated drawing app on iPad designed to guide complete beginners through structured lessons with expert feedback.

Fifteen years separate Kotchakorn’s mornings at the Bangkok market from her current position behind one of the largest Procreate education platforms online. But the core insight stayed the same. The barrier to creating art was never talent. It was access to a clear path and permission to make mistakes along the way. Kotchakorn found that path for herself when she picked up an iPad. She has now spent more than a decade helping over one hundred thousand other people find it too.