Austin RV Park Now One Of The Most Affordable Texas Getaway For Seniors & Military Visitors

Austin RV Park, one of the Lone Star State’s most popular destinations, has confirmed that it is now offering eligible visitors the chance to save 10% on their vacations, thus enabling guests to experience the perfect blend of city energy and tranquil comfort at an even better price.

A Discount On Nightly Stays For Seniors And More

Austin RV Park is already one of the most popular RV parks for visitors looking to embrace outdoors adventures. Thanks to the promotion, eligible guests can now embrace the “Keep Austin Weird” spirit for as little as $67.50 per night.

The promotion is available to Good Sam, AAA, AARP, military personnel, first responders, seniors aged 62 and older, and TACO members. As well as covering the cheapest pitches with a $75 standard rate, the 10% discount extends to every RV site in the park while also covering the entire group.

At Austin RV Park, visitors have the freedom to choose a pace that suits them best. Whether that’s exploring eclectic neighborhoods, savoring award-winning food trucks, immersing themselves in the city’s vibrant music scene, or hitting the trails for an outdoor escape doesn’t matter.

Texas is America’s second most visited state, behind California, and the capital of Austin remains one of the hottest attractions. The RV park provides the perfect setting, which is ideally situated in close proximity to the pulse of downtown.

The site proudly boasts 37 RV sites to welcome visitors from across the country, as well as Texans looking for a few days away. The sizable pitches are suitable for RVs of virtually all dimensions, making the pitch a hit with couples, families, and small groups alike. A dedicated pet area makes it an attractive option for dog owners while modern amenities add an extra layer of comfort.

Local attractions include the Museum of the Weird, Bullock Texas State History Museum, Barton Springs Pool, and the Capitol. With great sports teams and nightlife offered too, Austin RV Park provides the best of a city break and an outdoors adventure.

Austin RV Park enjoyed a very successful 2025 and has started 2026 in a similar vein. With generous RV sites, modern community amenities, and a prime location nestled in the vibrant heart of Austin, Texas. Eligible guests are advised to speak with the RV Park before completing their booking to ensure that their discount is applied.

About Austin RV Park

Austin RV Park is a popular RV park in the heart of Texas that provides a gateway to the vibrant culture, innovative spirit, and unmatched charm of Texas’ capital city. If the Austin park is full, guests can stay at the beautiful sister site at Meadow Lane RV Park instead.

For more information, please visit www.austinrvpark.com/ .