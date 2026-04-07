Japan Targets 30 Percent Global Share As Physical AI Adoption Accelerates Across Industry

Physical AI is emerging as a critical industrial focus in Japan, where demographic pressure and labor shortages are accelerating the deployment of AI-powered robots across manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure, as the government targets a 30% share of the global market by 2040.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in March 2026 that it aims to expand a domestic physical AI sector, building on the country’s existing strength in industrial robotics. Japanese manufacturers accounted for about 70% of the global robotics market in 2022, according to the ministry.

Labor Shortages And Demographics Drive Adoption

Industry executives and investors say the primary driver behind this shift is the country’s shrinking workforce. Japan’s population declined for the 14th consecutive year in 2024, with the working-age population now at 59.6% of the total and projected to fall by nearly 15 million over the next two decades.

A 2024 Reuters/Nikkei survey identified labor shortages as the leading factor pushing companies to adopt AI.

Ro Gupta, managing director at Woven Capital, said adoption is supported by cultural acceptance of robotics and strong industrial supply chains. Hogil Doh, general partner at Global Brain, described physical AI as a “continuity tool” to sustain operations with fewer workers.

Sho Yamanaka, principal at Salesforce Ventures, said the shift reflects a change in motivation. “The driver has shifted from simple efficiency to industrial survival,” he said, noting that maintaining essential services is becoming increasingly difficult without automation.

Hardware Strength Meets Software Gap

Japan maintains a strong position in robotics hardware, particularly in actuators, sensors, and motion control systems. However, investors note that the United States and China are advancing more rapidly in developing integrated systems that combine hardware, software, and data.

Issei Takino, CEO of Mujin, said the U.S. leads in software and market development, while Japan and China dominate hardware capabilities. Mujin develops robotics control software that enables industrial robots to perform tasks such as picking and logistics autonomously.

Takino added that physical AI requires deep integration between software and hardware, with control technologies demanding long development cycles and high costs.

Government Funding And Industrial Deployment

The Japanese government has committed approximately $6.3 billion under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to strengthen AI capabilities and support robotics deployment.

Industrial automation remains the most advanced segment, with tens of thousands of robots installed annually, particularly in the automotive sector. Newer use cases are expanding into logistics and facilities management, including automated forklifts, warehouse systems, and inspection robots in data centers.

Companies such as SoftBank are integrating vision-language models with real-time control systems to enable autonomous task execution.

Emerging Applications And Ecosystem Development

Startups and established companies are contributing to different layers of the ecosystem. WHILL is developing autonomous personal mobility systems combining hardware, sensors, and cloud-based management, while leveraging Japan for hardware refinement and the U.S. for software development.

In defense and infrastructure, Terra Drone is applying AI-driven systems that integrate operational data to support autonomous functionality in real-world environments.

Investment is increasingly directed toward orchestration software, simulation tools, and integration platforms, as companies move beyond hardware-focused strategies.

Hybrid Model Shapes Competitive Landscape

Industry participants expect Japan’s physical AI sector to develop through collaboration between large corporations and startups rather than a single dominant player model.

Major manufacturers including Toyota Motor Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, and Honda Motor retain advantages in scale, deployment, and customer relationships. Startups are focusing on areas such as orchestration software, perception systems, and workflow automation.

Executives and investors said long-term value is likely to concentrate in deployment, integration, and continuous system improvement, as companies transition from pilot programs to full-scale, customer-paid implementations.

Featured image credits: Elementera

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