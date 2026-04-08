Capital City CDJR Helps Missouri Drivers Build Their Ideal Vehicle With Custom Factory Ordering

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Drivers throughout Mid-Missouri who want more control over their next vehicle purchase now have a convenient way to build exactly what they want. Capital City CDJR is helping customers customize and order their next vehicle directly from the factory through its Custom Factory Order program , allowing buyers to select the precise features, design, and performance options that match their needs.

The program gives customers the opportunity to personalize nearly every aspect of their vehicle. Instead of searching multiple dealerships for the right configuration, buyers can work with the Capital City CDJR team to design a vehicle with their preferred trim level, exterior color, interior materials, technology packages, and performance options.

This approach has become increasingly popular as modern vehicles offer more personalization and advanced technology than ever before.

Customers can build custom versions of many popular models from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram lineup, including the rugged capability of the Jeep Wrangler, the family-friendly versatility of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the performance heritage of the Dodge Charger, and the work-ready capability of the Ram 1500.

“Factory ordering gives customers the freedom to build a vehicle that fits their lifestyle instead of settling for whatever happens to be available,” said a representative from Capital City CDJR. “Our team works closely with each customer throughout the process, helping them select the options and packages that matter most to them.”

The dealership’s custom order process is designed to be simple and transparent. Customers can begin their order online through the dealership’s Custom Factory Order tool or work directly with product specialists at the dealership. Once the configuration is finalized, the vehicle is submitted for factory production and delivered to the dealership once completed.

Drivers benefit from several advantages when ordering a vehicle directly from the factory, including:

The ability to select exact trims and packages

Greater control over exterior and interior design choices

Access to the latest model-year features and technology

Avoiding unnecessary features that may come with pre-configured inventory

Located in Jefferson City, Capital City CDJR proudly serves drivers from across the region, including Columbia, Fulton, Holts Summit, Lake Ozark, and other Mid-Missouri communities. The dealership offers a full selection of new vehicles, pre-owned inventory, financing assistance, and professional vehicle service.

As vehicle technology continues to evolve and drivers seek more personalized options, custom factory ordering provides a practical solution for buyers who want their next vehicle tailored to their exact preferences.

About Capital City CDJR

Capital City CDJR is a trusted Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership serving Jefferson City and the surrounding Mid-Missouri region. The dealership provides a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, competitive financing solutions, and certified service and parts support to help drivers stay confidently on the road.

﻿﻿