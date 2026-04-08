TechForce Robotics Launches BIM-E Beverage Automation System for High-Volume Service Environments

TechForce Robotics, a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings , today announced the launch of BIM-E, a beverage automation system designed to improve speed, consistency, and operational efficiency in high-traffic service environments. The system is built to address real-world service bottlenecks during peak demand periods, where delays in beverage fulfillment can impact both revenue and guest experience.

Addressing Peak-Demand Service Bottlenecks

Beverage service remains one of the most critical pressure points in high-volume venues, particularly during peak demand periods such as halftime at stadiums, conference breaks, or high-traffic hospitality surges.

“Picture the moments that truly test your operation,” said Ried Floco , president of Nightfood Holdings and its subsidiary TechForce Robotics . “It’s the halftime surge at the arena or the 20-minute dash break between conference sessions. It’s the wave of arrivals at a hotel lobby bar right when you’re short-staffed. In those moments, beverage service can be the bottleneck that slows everything down and impacts both revenue and guest experience.”

Built for Speed, Precision, and Volume

BIM-E is engineered to handle continuous beverage preparation during high-demand intervals, sequencing orders efficiently and reducing service delays.

“Every second counts in high-volume service environments,” Floco added. “A slow pour or too much time spent on a single order can double the line. Customers walk away, revenue is lost, and the overall experience suffers. BIM-E is built to deliver the speed and precision required during those critical moments.”

The system supports a wide range of beverage types, including beer, wine, coffee, kombucha, seltzer, and other hot and cold drinks, making it adaptable across different service environments.

Consistency That Protects Margins and Experience

Inconsistencies in beverage service—such as overpours, underfills, and recipe variation—can directly impact operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

BIM-E is calibrated to deliver repeatable accuracy with every pour, ensuring consistency across shifts and service windows.

“That reliability protects profits by reducing waste,” Floco noted. “It also ensures guests receive exactly what they expect every time, which builds trust and consistency in the overall experience.”

Enhancing Staff Efficiency and Guest Engagement

By automating repetitive beverage preparation tasks, BIM-E allows staff to shift their focus toward customer interaction and service quality.

“When BIM-E handles the pour, your team can focus on engaging with guests, upselling, and improving the overall experience,” Floco said. “It acts as a force multiplier—helping staff manage pressure during peak times while increasing overall productivity.”

This operational shift supports shorter wait times, improved service flow, and a more responsive customer experience.

Flexible Integration and End-to-End Workflow Support

BIM-E is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing service environments, including counters, kiosks, and mobile ordering systems. Its compact design allows deployment in space-constrained areas such as back bars.

The system is compatible with point-of-sale (POS) systems, enabling alignment between ordering, payment, and fulfillment without manual intervention.

In addition, BIM-E tracks beverage output and demand patterns, providing operators with data that can support inventory management, staffing decisions, and menu optimization.

Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaSP) Model for Practical Deployment

BIM-E is deployed through a Robotics-as-a-Service Provider (RaaSP) model, allowing operators to implement automation without significant upfront investment.

The subscription-based model includes onboarding, system updates, monitoring, maintenance, and ongoing support, ensuring continuous performance without requiring in-house technical expertise.

“BIM-E delivers at the exact moments your operation is under the most strain,” Floco concluded. “It keeps drinks moving and helps your team perform at their best when it matters most.”

About TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics is a technology company focused on developing automation solutions for service industries. As a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, the company provides robotics-based systems designed to improve operational performance in hospitality, retail, and high-traffic commercial environments.