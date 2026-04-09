Legaciii Academy Expands Across Ontario, Transforming Financial Education Through Founder’s Real-World Experience

Legaciii Academy, a financial education platform founded by Morgan, is announcing its expansion across Ontario, helping professionals, families, and high-income earners build long-term stability and generational wealth through practical, real-world financial literacy.

Morgan didn’t arrive in financial education through privilege or inheritance. He was kicked out, forced to build from scratch, and made a decision that would define everything after: instead of cutting corners, he went to school and earned every credential.

He pursued his Payroll Compliance Practitioner designation and accounting degree, then obtained his LLQP, the qualification that licensed him to do what he’d lived himself: help real people protect what they’d built. Over the years that followed, he helped hundreds of clients invest strategically, protect their assets, and prepare for futures they once thought were out of reach.

What Morgan discovered along the way was a gap with no credential fully closed: most Canadians don’t lack ambition, they lack access to financial education that speaks their language and gives them practical steps they can actually take. Legaciii Academy was built to close that gap.

“I wasn’t handed a roadmap. I had to earn it. Literally. The goal now is to hand that roadmap to everyone who needs it. Financial literacy should not feel hard or complex. It should help people make decisions in everyday life.” — Morgan Samuel, Founder, Legaciii Academy

A Framework Forged From Real Client Work

The platform’s learning framework covers credit optimization, income protection strategies, and wealth tax planning, not as abstract concepts, but as tools Morgan has applied across hundreds of real client scenarios. Every product, module and resource is designed for real-life application, built by someone who has sat across the table from clients, understood their fears, and found solutions that worked.

A Community Built on Collective Growth

Beyond the curriculum, Legaciii Academy has grown into a community-driven ecosystem where professionals from finance, real estate, business, and wealth strategy come together to both teach and learn. The platform supports peer-to-peer learning alongside expert-led guidance, the kind of honest, experience-based conversations that rarely happen in traditional financial education settings.

As the cost of living rises and financial systems grow more complex across Canada, Legaciii Academy bridges the gap between the advice people are told to seek and the practical knowledge they actually need.

A Long-Term Vision for Generational Wealth

Legaciii Academy reflects a mission that has been years in the making: to make financial empowerment accessible to every Canadian who has been overlooked, underserved, or simply never taught how money actually works.

As financial uncertainty continues to affect households across the country, platforms that prioritize education, accessibility, and real-world application are not a luxury, they are a necessity. Legaciii Academy’s expansion is a direct response to that demand.

About Legaciii Academy

Legaciii Academy is a Canada-based financial education platform founded by Morgan Samuel, PCP, LLQP. With a background in accounting, payroll compliance, and licensed financial advising, Morgan has helped hundreds of clients across Ontario invest strategically and protect their financial futures. The platform focuses on credit management, income protection, and long-term wealth building for professionals, families, and high-income earners across Ontario.

Media Contact

Morgan Samuel

Legaciii Academy

Founder

Phone number:(877) 779-3077

Email: Hello@Legaciii.com

Website

Legaciii Academy

Social Media:

Instagram

LinkedIn

X (Twitter)

BBB Profile

Trust Pilot