Solar Cancellation Resource Center Helps Homeowners Break Free from Unfair Solar Contracts

According to Statista, the share of electricity generation from solar energy in the US has gone from 0.03% in 2010 to 6.91% in 2024. Society as a whole is turning more toward renewable energy, especially since traditional energy is not only running out, but also doing harm to the environment.

The move to solar energy has been a popular one since, in a lot of places, it’s effortless to harness the sun’s energy. As a result, many modern homes have solar panel installations.

This type of renewable energy isn’t cheap, though, and it’s common for homeowners to make long-term payments after installation. These payments come under contracts, and unfortunately, a fair number of people are locked into unfair ones.

Homeowners are often pressured into signing contracts, with solar company agents promising unrealistic savings. They may not even realize they’re committed to decades-long contracts, and by the time they do, they think they can’t cancel.

Solar Cancellation Resource Center is here to help clients nationwide, even if the cancellation window has passed. This is a solar consumer protection organization that helps Americans break free of unfair solar contracts.

This company has partnered with Consumer Advocacy Law Group, which is one of the nation’s foremost consumer-protection law firms. Together, they have decades of legal and solar experience, and this partnership offers clients direct access to experienced legal support, which leads to stronger case positioning and representation. It also gives them a streamlined, end-to-end cancellation process that results in less anxiety and more peace of mind.

To find out if they qualify, homeowners can take a simple and quick 6-question quiz on the company’s website. If the results show that they’re eligible for cancellation, then the next step is to speak to a specialist and provide details of the solar-financed purchase or lease.

They’ll then take care of the case proposal and begin the process for the cancellation of the person’s solar contract. Finally, the client will benefit from the permanent contract cancellation and termination.

There’s also a free solar system monthly payment “cost to keep” calculator on the website, where people can find out the eventual price tag of their solar system. Users can enter the monthly payment amount and the loan or lease duration, and the page will calculate the total contractual obligation.

Clients can have peace of mind knowing that there’s only a one-time, affordable fixed fee to use these services. In addition, the business provides free case reviews, which can help people save money even further.

Solar Cancellation Resource Center is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been featured in major media for fighting solar fraud. It promises a 100% favorable outcome with full legal support from licensed attorneys who are certified in contract law.