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Benks Navigates the Future of Fiber Technology at Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show 2026

ByEthan Lin

Apr 20, 2026

Benks, a leading brand in premium mobile accessories, showcased its latest material innovations at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show from April 18–21, 2026, at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong. Merchandise partners and distributors from all around the world experienced Benks at Booth 3W03 and explored the brand’s latest solutions in protection, design, and advanced fiber craftsmanship.

This year, Benks presented the theme “Navigating the Fiber Path,” reflecting the brand’s long-term focus on high-performance materials and next-generation accessory design. Through this concept, Benks demonstrated how advanced fibers improve durability and user experience while meeting the growing demand for premium everyday protection.

At the center of the showcase was the signature Benks phone accessories built with Kevlar® fiber collection. Known for combining lightweight construction with reliable drop protection, each phone case built with Kevlar® fiber is designed for users who want slim protection without sacrificing durability. By integrating advanced Kevlar® fiber materials with precision engineering, Benks continues to redefine what a modern phone case built with Kevlar® fiber can offer.

Driven by the brand message “Protect Better, Made for Everyday,” Benks focused on products that seamlessly fit into daily life. Whether for commuting, business travel, office use, or daily carry, Benks products are built to deliver dependable everyday protection with a refined premium finish.

During the exhibition, Benks showcased its popular phone case built with Kevlar® fiber series, including ArmorAir and ArmorPro. These collections highlighted how Benks balances strength, comfort, and minimalist design. Lightweight yet durable, each Benks phone case built with Kevlar® fiber is created for consumers seeking practical protection and elevated style.

Beyond cases, Benks was also building a complete Kevlar® fiber ecosystem, extending across phone grips & stands, wallets, and power banks—delivering a unified approach to protection, utility, and everyday functionality.

The booth itself was designed around the concept of Navigating the Fiber Path, guiding visitors through the evolution of Benks material innovation—from raw fiber technology to finished products trusted by users worldwide. The immersive experience also gave partners and buyers a closer look at how Benks approaches product development, manufacturing standards, and material selection.

Founded in 2008, Benks has built a global reputation for premium accessories that combine function, innovation, and aesthetics. From screen protectors to charging accessories and the flagship phone case built with Kevlar® fiber lineup, Benks continues expanding its ecosystem around smarter everyday protection.

As demand grows for lighter, stronger, and more stylish mobile accessories, Benks remains committed to pushing the category forward through material innovation and practical design. Every product reflects the philosophy of Protect Better, Made for Everyday.

Experience the highlights from Benks at the show: https://youtu.be/E_mGAKeoVbQ?si=BD0AsCTHmw4-YgLl

Visitors at the 2026 Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show are welcome to meet Benks at Booth 3W03 and discover the future of everyday protection.

For more information, visit Benks.com. You can also find their products on Amazon.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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