Ron Conway Says Cancer Diagnosis Will Reduce Daily Activity While SV Angel Operations Continue Under Existing Leadership

Ron Conway has disclosed that he was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and will scale back some of his regular activities while continuing to support founders backed by his firm.

Conway Plans Reduced Schedule During Treatment

In a post on X, Conway stated that he will adopt a more focused schedule to prioritize treatment while remaining involved with founders at key moments.

I want to share some difficult news. I was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and I want you to hear it directly from me.



Treatment is starting immediately and will include multiple strategies over the course of about a year. While I will be stepping back from some of… — Ron Conway (@RonConway) April 18, 2026

He said he intends to maintain engagement with SV Angel’s portfolio companies, particularly during critical stages of their development.

SV Angel Leadership Structure Remains Unchanged

Conway noted that operations at SV Angel will continue without disruption. He stated that his son Topher Conway has led the firm’s investment decisions for most of the past decade.

He also highlighted that Ronny Conway joined the firm as a managing partner in 2024. According to Conway, both bring experience across multiple technology cycles and are currently focused on working with founders developing AI-related companies.

Diagnosis Details Withheld While Expressing Optimism

Conway said he would not disclose the specific type of cancer to avoid speculation regarding prognosis. He described himself as optimistic about treatment and noted that he is receiving care from a medical team at UCSF.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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