Anthropic Continues White House Engagements Despite Pentagon Supply Chain Risk Designation

Anthropic is maintaining discussions with senior officials in the Trump administration despite being labeled a supply-chain risk by the Pentagon, as differing positions emerge within the U.S. government over the company’s role in AI development and deployment.

Meetings With Senior Officials Signal Ongoing Dialogue

Recent reports indicate that Dario Amodei met with Scott Bessent and Susie Wiles. The White House described the meeting as introductory and stated that discussions covered collaboration opportunities and shared approaches to managing challenges associated with scaling AI technologies.

Anthropic confirmed the meeting, stating that conversations focused on cybersecurity, maintaining U.S. leadership in AI, and safety considerations, with both sides indicating plans for continued engagement.

Signals Of Internal Policy Divergence Across Agencies

Earlier indications suggested that some officials within the administration support continued engagement with Anthropic. Reports noted that Bessent and Jerome Powell had encouraged major banks to test the company’s Mythos model.

Jack Clark characterized the dispute with the Pentagon as a “narrow contracting dispute,” stating it would not affect the company’s willingness to brief government officials on its technology.

An administration source cited in reports indicated that agencies outside the Department of Defense remain interested in using Anthropic’s systems.

Pentagon Designation Stems From Contract Dispute

The Pentagon designated Anthropic as a supply-chain risk following unsuccessful negotiations over military use of its models. The company sought to retain safeguards restricting applications such as fully autonomous weapons and mass domestic surveillance.

The designation, typically applied to foreign adversaries, could limit the government’s ability to adopt Anthropic’s technology. The company is currently challenging the decision in court.

Broader Context Includes Competing AI Contracts

During the same period, OpenAI announced a military agreement, which drew some consumer criticism. The differing approaches highlight varying strategies among AI firms in engaging with defense-related applications.

The situation reflects ongoing discussions within the U.S. government regarding how AI technologies should be deployed, particularly in areas involving national security and public sector use.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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