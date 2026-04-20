App Launches Surge In 2026 As AI Tools Drive Growth Across App Store And Google Play

Global app releases have increased sharply in early 2026, rising 60% year-over-year across major platforms, as data suggests that artificial intelligence tools may be accelerating app creation rather than reducing demand for mobile software.

Appfigures Data Shows Significant Growth Across Platforms

According to Appfigures, app launches in the first quarter of 2026 rose 60% across both Apple’s App Store and Google Play. On iOS alone, releases increased by 80% compared to the same period last year.

In April 2026, growth accelerated further, with total app releases up 104% across both platforms and 89% on iOS.

Greg Joswiak referenced the trend, stating that predictions about the decline of the App Store in the AI era “may have been greatly exaggerated.”

AI Era Predictions Contrast With Continued App Growth

The data arrives amid industry expectations that AI chatbots and agents could reduce reliance on traditional apps. Carl Pei has discussed building devices designed for AI-first interactions, while reports have highlighted alternative computing platforms such as smart glasses and ambient devices.

OpenAI is also developing an AI hardware product in collaboration with Jony Ive, reflecting broader interest in new computing interfaces.

Despite these developments, app creation activity continues to expand rather than contract.

AI Tools May Lower Barriers To App Development

One explanation for the increase is the growing accessibility of AI-powered development tools. Platforms such as Claude Code and Replit allow users to build applications with limited technical expertise.

This shift may enable a wider range of creators to develop mobile apps, including those without formal programming backgrounds.

Category Trends Highlight Changing App Mix

Appfigures data shows that mobile games remain the largest category of new releases globally. However, other categories have gained prominence.

Utilities apps rank second, followed by lifestyle applications in third place. Productivity apps have entered the top five, while health and fitness apps also remain among the leading categories.

Increased Volume Raises Moderation Challenges

The rise in app submissions may contribute to challenges in platform moderation. Apple recently removed the rewards app Freecash for rule violations after it had reached high positions in App Store rankings.

The company also faced issues with a malicious cryptocurrency app imitating Ledger Live, which resulted in losses of approximately $9.5 million for affected users.

Apple reported in 2024 that it removed or rejected more than 17,000 apps for bait-and-switch practices, rejected over 320,000 submissions for spam or misleading behavior, and blocked more than 37,000 potentially fraudulent apps.

Calls For Stronger Oversight As App Volume Grows

John Gruber has argued that the App Store may require more active monitoring of high-performing apps to detect fraudulent behavior.

As app creation tools become more accessible, the volume of new submissions is expected to increase, raising questions about how platforms will manage quality and security at scale.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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