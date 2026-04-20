DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

5 Days to Go! Freelander Night Global Partner Recruitment Gala Sees Full House

ByEthan Lin

Apr 20, 2026

Legend Reborn

Following its spectacular global debut on March 31, Freelander — the premium intelligent all-terrain brand with 78 years of profound British heritage, jointly built by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover — is poised to reach a new global milestone in Wuhu, China. As the centerpiece of the Chery International Business Summit, the much-anticipated Freelander Night Global Partner Recruitment Gala on April 25 has officially entered its 10-day countdown.

Since registration opened, global partners have responded with extraordinary enthusiasm. The event is already a full house, with more than 300 international partners securing their seats. Notably, one-third of attending partners come from the United Kingdom — the home of Freelander, highlighting exceptional recognition and affection for this legendary nameplate.

This collaboration between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover marks a new era of China-foreign automotive joint ventures, moving beyond the traditional “market for technology” model toward co-creation, shared innovation, and global mutual growth. By combining Jaguar Land Rover’s 78-year legacy of luxury with Chery’s advanced intelligent technology, Freelander stands as a truly remarkable China-UK hybrid model that carries wide global expectations.

In a historic milestone for the group, the Jaecoo 7 — under Chery’s sub-brand Jaecoo — sold 10,064 units in the UK in March 2026, becoming the best-selling single model across the entire UK market. This breakthrough underscores the strong momentum and high recognition that British consumers and global partners place in Chery’s products and brands.

Against this vibrant backdrop, the arrival of Freelander — as the flagship creation of Chery and Jaguar Land Rover’s strategic partnership — has generated even greater global anticipation. At Freelander Night in Wuhu, the brand will exclusively unveil its global strategy, product lineup, and comprehensive global partner recruitment policies, uniting with partners worldwide to open a new era of premium mobility.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Yi Zhu Announces Solo Exhibition “From Becoming to Being – Yi Zhu: Deconstruction and Reconstruction in Expressionism”
Apr 21, 2026 Ethan Lin
Advantage Roofing Company Shares Roof Care Guidance for Homeowners in Tyler, Texas
Apr 21, 2026 Ethan Lin
Capitalis Trading Solutions Strengthens Global Commodity Trading Platform
Apr 21, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801