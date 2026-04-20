5 Days to Go! Freelander Night Global Partner Recruitment Gala Sees Full House

Legend Reborn

Following its spectacular global debut on March 31, Freelander — the premium intelligent all-terrain brand with 78 years of profound British heritage, jointly built by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover — is poised to reach a new global milestone in Wuhu, China. As the centerpiece of the Chery International Business Summit, the much-anticipated Freelander Night Global Partner Recruitment Gala on April 25 has officially entered its 10-day countdown.

Since registration opened, global partners have responded with extraordinary enthusiasm. The event is already a full house, with more than 300 international partners securing their seats. Notably, one-third of attending partners come from the United Kingdom — the home of Freelander, highlighting exceptional recognition and affection for this legendary nameplate.

This collaboration between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover marks a new era of China-foreign automotive joint ventures, moving beyond the traditional “market for technology” model toward co-creation, shared innovation, and global mutual growth. By combining Jaguar Land Rover’s 78-year legacy of luxury with Chery’s advanced intelligent technology, Freelander stands as a truly remarkable China-UK hybrid model that carries wide global expectations.

In a historic milestone for the group, the Jaecoo 7 — under Chery’s sub-brand Jaecoo — sold 10,064 units in the UK in March 2026, becoming the best-selling single model across the entire UK market. This breakthrough underscores the strong momentum and high recognition that British consumers and global partners place in Chery’s products and brands.

Against this vibrant backdrop, the arrival of Freelander — as the flagship creation of Chery and Jaguar Land Rover’s strategic partnership — has generated even greater global anticipation. At Freelander Night in Wuhu, the brand will exclusively unveil its global strategy, product lineup, and comprehensive global partner recruitment policies, uniting with partners worldwide to open a new era of premium mobility.