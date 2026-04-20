HostColor Announced New Dedicated Bare Metal & Cloud Data Storage IaaS

HostColor.com (HC), a cloud and bare-metal infrastructure provider, has introduced a new portfolio of Data Storage Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions. These solutions are delivered from various data centers across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and South America. The Data Storage IaaS portfolio includes Bare Metal Data Storage service plans and customizable Cloud Data Storage solutions.

HostColor’s Data Storage Server Solutions allow organizations to store their data at the edge conveniently, securely, and privately, while applying their custom data retention and protection policies. “At the Edge” means that organizations’ private data storage infrastructure will be accessible through the lowest possible latency. The lower latency means low round-trip delay for the data transfer, which safeguards the data and improves the data transfer speed.

The HostColor’s Edge Data Storage data center locations include: Ashburn, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa in the United States.

In Canada, HC offers data storage infrastructure in data centers based out of Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

In South America, HC delivers storage services from Buenos Aires, Argentina and São Paulo, Brazil.

The company’s European edge data center locations for delivery of data storage IaaS at the edge feature Amsterdam, Berlin, Bucharest, Florence, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Vienna, Zurich.

In Asia, HostColor provides storage solutions from Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Bare Metal Data Storage at the Edge

HostColor’s Bare Metal Data Storage Server platforms are single-tenant, fully dedicated storage environments, deployed on operating systems on-demand — Microsoft Windows or Linux OS. The dedicated data storage platforms could be virtualized with Proxmox VE, VMware ESXi, or other enterprise virtualization technologies. In most of HostColor’s Edge Storage locations, the bare metal data storage solutions feature unmetered bandwidth quotas that start at 250 Mbps bandwidth rates and can be scaled up to 10 Gbps. In selected locations, HostColor offers Bare Metal Data Storage Servers with 20 Gbps, 40 Gbps, or 100 Gbps ports.

“Unmetered Bandwidth” means HostColor does not measure or restrict data transfer usage, enabling customers to consume the full physical capacity of their network ports and enjoy unlimited data transfer up to the port’s maximum throughput.

Cloud Data Storage

HostColor’s Dedicated Cloud Data Storage solutions are based on single-tenant infrastructure environments. They are created on-demand to serve specific data storage scenarios. Organizations could use them for various data storage scenarios, for example, to complement their current hyperscaler-hosted infrastructure, for cloud storage, archive, or for business continuity storage infrastructure.

The customers of the Dedicated Cloud Data Storage Solutions can use Linux Containers (LCX), Kubernetes Containers, Microsoft Hyper-V, Proxmox VE, VMware ESXi, or other cloud computing infrastructure platforms. Organizations that use HostColor’s Cloud Data Storage Solutions can choose to use metered data transfer quotas, metered in terabytes per month, or unmetered bandwidth quotas that start at 250 Mbps bandwidth rates and can be scaled up to 10 Gbps.

Organizations that use HostColor’s Data Storage Solutions benefit a lot from the unmetered bandwidth quotas that allow them to use unlimited data transfer, up to the full capacity of their internet connection ports. HostColor does not charge for internet traffic, IOPS, DNS lookups, DNS zones, internet traffic zones, or technical support for infrastructure. As a result, HostColor customers save significant financial resources.

HostColor has recently added Hong Kong to its Asian data center locations for delivery of Bare Metal Servers and Dedicated Cloud Hosting Infrastructure services. In Hong Kong HostColor delivers HPC servers powered by AMD EPYC processors.

Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support for the core functionality of its Data Storage Solutions. As part of its Service Level Agreement (SLA), HostColor provides Data Storage Services with “Free Infrastructure Technical Support” (FITS). FITS covers the core functionality of the virtual network interfaces. However, it does not cover maintenance and support for operating systems (OS), custom configurations, or installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support: Semi-Managed Data Storage Services.

Semi-Managed Data Storage Solutions

According to HostColor’s Service Level Agreement (SLA), the company’s entire line of Bare Metal and Cloud Data Storage services is “Semi-Managed.” The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances according to the customer’s custom Linux infrastructure configurations. Upon request, HC Support will reinstall the operating system (OS), configure and manage network settings, create and maintain virtual private networks (VPNs), and help customers troubleshoot OS, network, or software configuration issues on the server side.

About HostColor

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. HC operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hostcolor.com