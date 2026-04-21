WolveStack, an independent health technology platform, today announced the public launch of its peptide research library and companion iOS app, designed to help health-conscious consumers make informed decisions about peptides through science-first educational content.

As interest in peptides like semaglutide, tirzepatide, and other GLP-1 receptor agonists surges — with U.S. peptide-related searches exceeding 10 million per month in 2026 — WolveStack addresses a critical gap in the market: accessible, unbiased peptide education free from vendor influence.

The WolveStack platform features research-backed guides covering the most sought-after peptides in health and wellness, including BPC-157 for tissue repair, TB-500 for recovery, GHK-Cu for anti-aging, MK-677 and ipamorelin for growth hormone support, CJC-1295, PT-141, selank, semax, MOTS-c, and thymosin alpha-1 for immune health. Each guide breaks down the available preclinical and clinical research, recommended protocols, reconstitution instructions, dosing considerations, potential side effects, and peptide half-life data — all written in plain language for everyday readers.

“The peptide space is full of hype and misinformation,” said a WolveStack spokesperson. “We built this platform because people searching for peptide information deserve research-backed answers, not sales pitches. Whether someone is researching semaglutide for weight management, BPC-157 for healing, or peptide stacking protocols for longevity, WolveStack gives them the science without the spin.”

Key features of the WolveStack platform include:

A multilingual peptide research library available in 13 languages at wolvestack.com, covering topics from peptide dosing guides and reconstitution calculators to peptide cycle planning and safety considerations

The WolveStack iOS app, featuring a peptide dose calculator, protocol builder, daily dose log, progress tracker, and a comprehensive peptide reference library

In-depth guides on trending categories including weight loss peptides, anti-aging peptides, healing peptides, muscle recovery peptides, nootropic peptides, and longevity peptides

Full compliance with health content guidelines including medical disclaimers, age verification, and FTC disclosure standards

The WolveStack iOS app is available now on the Apple App Store. The full peptide research library is accessible for free at https://wolvestack.com .

About WolveStack

WolveStack is an independent health technology platform dedicated to peptide education and research. With a library spanning over 1,000 research-backed articles available in 13 languages, WolveStack serves as a trusted resource for individuals seeking evidence-based peptide information. The platform takes no funding from peptide vendors and maintains editorial independence across all content. For more information, visit https://wolvestack.com or contact wolvestack@pm.me .